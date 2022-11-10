Stroller: A Car Stereo Competition will be held Saturday

TODAY’S WORD is idiosyncratic. Example: Naomi was hesitant to introduce her mother to her new partner because of her idiosyncratic personality.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was enervate. It means to cause (someone) to feel drained of energy or vitality; weaken. Example: The grating voice of Melony's roommate Georgia had an enervating effect on her, so she would hide in her room to escape it.

Car Stereos

Plug your ears - it's a Car Stereo Competition! And all the noise will be for toys: It's a fundraiser for Toys for Tots, from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Bryant Radio at 3559 Virginia Ave., Collinsville.

This 5th Toys for Tots Benefit Stereo Contest will be a 6X N.S.P.L. Event (no, we don't know what that means, but the guys with booming stereos probably do). The entry fee is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. "State and world records can be set at this event," the announcement from host Bryant Radio says. All proceeds of a raffle will go for Toys for Tots, and a dropbox for toy donations and monetary donations will be on site. Food will be for sale.

Also involved with the event are DD Audio, National Sound Pressure League (ahhh, now we understand at least part of "N.S.P.L. Event" and Memphis Audio.

Good advice

Over a dinner of chicken wings on a recent evening, Leroy "Toolie" Hairston of Martinsville shared some key pieces of advice.

The first was: "There are three people who make up society: There are people who will see things done, there are people who need to get done, and there are some who never see the things done."

The second way: "You cannot change the world, but the world can change you, and you need to be the change the world sees."

Then, as the conversation moved from loftier ideas to reading, cooking and other aspects of home life, came this tip: To keep your eyes from burning and tearing up when you're cutting onions, rub the cut-open side of a lemon wedge over your knife.

Football

The Bassett High School and Magna Vista High School regional football playoff games which had been scheduled for Friday evening will instead be played tonight because of the threat of rain. The Bassett Bengals will host Cave Spring at 7 p.m., and the Magna Vista Warriors will host Staunton River at 7 p.m.

BHS Band

State champs the Bassett High School Band of Distinction are on their way to the Bands of America Grand Nationals in Indianapolis, where 100 bands will compete. They will perform at 1 p.m. Friday.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Pizza came to the United States in the early 20th century when Italian immigrants settled in large cities in the northeast, but it became widely popular after American soldiers returned from World War II after being stationed in Italy.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the oldest pizzeria in the United States?