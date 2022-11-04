Stroller: A deadline and some chuckles for upcoming elections

TODAY’S WORD is remuneration. Example: Carly did not receive additional remuneration even though she was taking on extra tasks at work.

THURSDAY’S WORD was isthmus. It means a narrow strip of land with sea on either side, forming a link between two larger areas of land. Example: Gerard saw an isthmus from a distance as he was riding around in his boat with some friends.

Last day!

Election Day is Tuesday, but today is the deadline for letters to the editor to endorse candidates. All letters must be received by the Bulletin by 5 p.m. today — in their final form. In order to be printed, a letter to the editor must be no more than 300 words, signed by the writer, and include the writer’s community of residence (to be printed) and phone number (not printed) included. Also, any claims — such as budget figures, tax rates, quoting people, things that happened — must be verified as correct (all by 5 p.m.). Opinions — such as the candidate cares about people, is professional, works hard, etc. — do no need to be verified.

Today’s chuckle

The consensus after the election is that 100% of Americans think 50% of Americans have lost their minds.

America is a country which produces citizens who will cross the ocean to fight for democracy but won’t cross the street to vote.

What’s the difference between baseball and politics? In baseball you’re out if you get caught cheating.

The worst part about working for the Employment Security Commission is that if you get laid off you still have to show up for work the next day.

Salad

Susan McCullough shared this recipe for a tasty salad years ago in the Bulletin: 2 bags lettuce, chopped; 2 tomatoes, sliced; 4 hardboiled eggs, sliced; 1 cucumber, sliced; 2 green onions, sliced; 1 can kidney beans, rinsed and drained; 1 6-oz. container crumbled feta cheese, tomato-basil flavor; 1 4-oz. container blue cheese.

A salad is only as good as its dressing, and this Herbed Vinaigrette by Chris McCullouch is the real deal. Whisk together 1 TBS Dijon mustard, 4 TBS sherry or red wine vinegar; 1/4 tsp. kosher salt and 1/4 tsp. ground pepper. Slowly whisk in 1 cup extra virgin olive oil to create a smooth emulsion. Stir in 1 TBS fresh minced basil, 1 TBS fresh minced dill and 2 tsp. fresh minced chives. If the dressing is too thick, whisk in a tablespoon or so of water. If you can’t find fresh herbs, use a smaller amount of dried herbs instead.

Email your favorite recipes to stroller@martinsvillebulletin.com to share them with Stroller readers.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Flatbread, which is often considered the be the precursor to pizza as we know it today, originated in ancient Egypt, though many cultures have their own versions of a type of flatbread.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the most expensive pizza in the world called?