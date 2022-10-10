Stroller: A full belly and happy heart with these sayings

TODAY’S WORD is officious. Example: The security at a new bar downtown were so officious that it led to patrons not coming back to the bar again.

SUNDAY’S WORD was pernicious. It means having a harmful effect, especially in a gradual or subtle way. Example: Rex was noticing the pernicious influence his son’s new friend Brendan was having on him when his son started to act differently and misbehave.

Borrowed treasures

You may have read a poignant piece in Friday’s Stroller written by a childhood friend. Its basic message was that as a baby, we sleep in our parents’ arms; later in life we sleep in a lover’s embrace; then there is the stage of having our babies crowd our beds, and then our grandchildren to sleep cuddled with us; and now the stage of life is that an affectionate pet sleeps on our bed.

A woman from Mexico who read that piece replied that it was beautiful yet sad, and then she quoted a Mexican saying: “los hijos son prestados.” It translates to “Children are only borrowed” and means—you guessed it—our sons and daughters are children for only a fleeing time, and then they are gone.

Sayings

Here are some other Mexican sayings:

Montado en el burro y preguntando por él: Sitting on the donkey looking for it (when we lose something, then find it right in front of us)

Vestida de seda, mono se queda. A monkey dressed in silk is still a monkey (putting on airs)

Barriga llena, corazón contento: Full belly, happy heart.

Echarle mucha crema a sus tacos: Put a lot of sour cream on their tacos (exaggerating one’s accomplishments)

Más sabe el diablo por viejo que por diablo: The devil knows more by being old than by being the devil (The value of wisdom through age)

Mucho ayuda el que poco estorba: The one who hinders little helps greatly.

Mejor solo que mal acompañado: Better alone than in bad company (commonly said to console someone after a break-up or divorce)

Al mal tiempo, buena cara: To a bad time, put a good face (be positive)

Al que madruga Dios lo ayuda: He who rises early, God helps (the early bird gets the worm)

Marching Band

The Bassett High School Marching Band is famous for its spectacular shows which combine music, art and dance. The band recently won a regional competition in Salem and next is off to a regional competition Saturday at Wake Forest University, then state championships Nov. 5 at Liberty University and finally Grand Nationals on Nov. 11 in Indianapolis. Their hometown cheers as they represent us near and far.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Jane Austen got her knowledge of life at see for her novel “Persuasion” from her brother, Frank Austen, who had a career in the British Navy.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who is said to be the real life inspirations for Jane Austen’s character Elizabeth Bennet in “Pride and Prejudice?”