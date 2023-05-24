TODAY’S WORD is anachronism. Example: Faith's signature piece was her grandmother's cameo, a fashion anachronism that yet looked classy and beautiful with her outfits.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was divulge. It means to make known (private or sensitive information). Example: Nanny would not divulge the secret ingredient no matter how hard the others tried to get her to admit it.

Needing help

Ariel Johnson, the (purely volunteer) director of the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center, posted this on the Warming Center's Facebook page:

"We need help.

"As we begin to plan for next season (November 2023), we are in a position to begin looking for a new location. A volunteer suggested we create a group of folks who support the center and may be interested in joining to help us come together to find this space that will be used to serve moving forward.

"Are you interested? I would like to gather a group of 5 folks who could help and meet by the middle of June. Please comment below if you would like to help and I will PM you."

To respond, visit their Facebook page.

Crochet

From looking at the comments on the Warming Center's Facebook post mentioned above, The Stroller came upon this Facebook page: Cover Our Friends MHC. That's a Facebook page for a group. It shows blankets people have crocheted, and it looks like many or most of those blankets are intended for people helped by the Warming Center.

Some recent pictures posted include: a yellow, white, purple and fuchsia striped blanket by Cassandra Hester; a blanket of small patterns of white, pink and red by Sandy Hester; Jennifer Daughtry of her crocheting with a lovely fluffy kitten pulling playfully at the yarn; and a muted rainbow color segment by Jennie Stevenson. "We cover them in prayer and physically with blankets and quilts," a post by Jennie Stevenson said. They appreciate help such as by making blankets or donating money for yarn.

Today's chuckle

Here is a lesson in the importance of proper punctuation:

First, consider this:

Dear Brad: I want a man who knows what love is all about.

You are generous, kind, thoughtful. People who are not like you admit to being useless and inferior. You have ruined me for other men. I yearn for you. I have no feelings whatsoever when we're apart. I can be forever happy -- will you let me be yours? Ashlee

Now look at it this way:

Dear Brad: I want a man who knows what love is. All about you are generous, kind, thoughtful people, who are not like you. Admit to being useless and inferior. You have ruined me. For other men, I yearn. For you, I have no feelings whatsoever. When we're apart, I can be forever happy.

Will you let me be?

Yours,

Ashlee

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Aldi ws founde din 1946 by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht in Germany.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was Food Lion founded, and what was its original name?