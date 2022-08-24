Stroller: A memorial ride, squash whip, a reunion and dogs

TODAY’S WORD is extol. Example: The superintendent of the school extolled all the kids in each of her schools for their excellent behavior and grades.

TUESDAY’S WORD was debauch. It means a bout of excessive indulgence in sensual pleasures, especially eating and drinking. Example: Tony’s innocent football tailgate party turned into a total debauch by the end of the night.

Memorial Ride

The Second Annual Memorial Ride for Garland Hall (1942-2020) will be held on Sept. 10, beginning and ending at the Eagles Club, 101 Wayside Park Road, Stuart. Registration is at noon and kickstands up at 1 p.m. A cookout and 50/50 drawing will be held after the ride. Motorcycles and other vehicles are welcome. The cost to participate is by donations made to Mountain Valley Hospice.

Curried Acorn Squash Whip

2 acorn squash

2 TBS butter

2 TBS chopped green pepper

2 TBS chopped fresh onion

1/2 tsp. curry powder

1/3 cup sour cream

3/4 tsp. salt

1 egg, slightly beaten

Cut squash in half and remove seeds. Place in large pan with water to cover and boil for 30 minutes or until very tender. Remove pulp from shells; place in a medium-sized mixing bowl.

In a small skillet melt butter; add green pepper and onion and cook until tender. Add cooked vegetables, curry, sour cream, salt and egg to squash. Beat until fluffy. Spoon into 4 ramekins. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 25 minutes, or until puffed and lightly browned.

Reunion

The Roach-Earles Family reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Roach Farm located on Sandy River Road in Axton. People attending are requested to bring a covered dish.

Today’s chuckle

Genesis, from your dog’s perspective:

On the first day of Creation, God created the Dog.

On the second day, God created man to serve the Dog.

On the third day, God created the animals of the earth to serve as potential food for the Dog.

On the fourth day, God created honest toil so that man could labor for the good of the Dog.

On the fifth day, God created the stick so the Dog may or may not retrieve it, as the mood suits.

On the sixth day, God created veterinary science to keep the Dog fit and the man broke.

On the seventh day, God tried to rest, but He had to walk the dog.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The four main types of coffee are arabica, robusta, liberica and excelsa. Arabica is the known as the most popular type of coffee and is considered to be the highest quality. Robusta is the second most produced in the world and has a slight chocolate hint in flavor. Liberica is known as the hardest type of coffee to find, has an irregularly shaped bean and has a smoky, fruity and floral taste. Excelsa is classified in the liberica family but has a vastly different taste and accounts for only 7% of the worlds coffee.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why is arabica coffee the most popular coffee in the world?