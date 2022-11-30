Stroller: A mysterious poodle pup is on the run at Nautica

TODAY’S WORD is bent. Example: Even though the lead singer came down with COVID and another would be out for a funeral, the choir director was bent on still having the cantata Sunday.

TUESDAY’S WORD was largesse. It means generosity in bestowing money or gifts upon others. Example: The company owner’s largesse was greatly appreciated especially in December, when he would give grand bonuses to his staff in plenty of time for them to do their Christmas shopping.

Poodle pup

The folks at Nautica have been trying for the past three months to help a poodle that was abandoned there, said Joe Kozlowski, who heard about it from friends at the YMCA. The pup is skittish and runs away. There is a trap out there, and people have been feeding it.

The poodle generally stays around the front lawn and across the street from Nautica during the day and goes someplace near the building at night, Kozlowski said. The dog “is very street smart” and evades all capture.

The matter is urgent, because the puppy is only about 5 pounds “and slowly starving,” he said. People just feed it junk food, plus, “it will not survive cold much longer.”

SPCA Executive Director Catherine Gupton said SPCA volunteers are trying to trap the dog, but “no one has been able to get closer than a couple of feet of him.” Hopefully, the dog is becoming more trusting of the trap, she added.

Acorn Squash, Parsnip & Apple Soup

The Stroller and family love this soup recipe by Sheryl Normandeau, published Nov. 21 in the online Farmer’ Almanac, and thought you may enjoy it too:

1 2 lb. acorn squash

2 TBS coconut oil

1 ½ cups onion

1 cup carrots

½ cup parsnip

¼ cup parsley

¼ cup celery

1 large apple

1 tsp. garlic, minced

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

½ tsp. ground ginger

3 cups vegetable broth

1 cup coconut milk

Cut squash in half, brush insides with 1 tsp. oil and place each face-down on a parchment-lined baking pan; bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour at 400 degrees. After it’s cooled, scrape out flesh.

Warm the coconut oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, carrots, parsnips, parsley, and celery which are all cleaned and chopped, and cook for 3 minutes. Add chopped apple, garlic, salt, pepper, and ginger, and cook for another 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the roasted squash, then broth.

Bring to a boil, then simmer for 15 minutes.

Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the coconut milk. Use a blender to purée the soup.

Ladle the soup into bowls, sprinkle with fresh parsley, and serve with a warm crusty baguette on the side.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was built in the 1300s in a distinctive Medieval style, but its gargoyles are more modern. They were made by architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc and sculptor Victor Pyanet in the mid-1800s.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does the name “Notre Dame “ mean?