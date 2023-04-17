TODAY’S WORD is putrid. Example: Nanny had forgotten about the take-out container she left in the car, and by the time Bubba found it it was a putrid mess.

SUNDAY’S WORD was atone. It means to make amends or reparation. Example: Sierra tried to atone for eating all that ice cream yesterday by adding an extra 40 minutes of cardio to her workout this morning, but she still felt guilty about it.

Bassett

Good things are happening in Bassett, and a lot of them are due to the efforts of the Greater Bassett Area Community (GBAC) organization. They always welcome the participation of new people, and with spring here and summer on its way, there’s a lot to be planning for.

GBAC will be meeting this morning at 10 in the fellowship hall of Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church, and they welcome anyone interested in the group or in the betterment of Bassett to join them.

Dementia

TRIAD S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) offers interesting programs to help make sense of various aspects of life, especially as encountered by senior citizens.

There’s a big topic coming up for this month’s meeting, which will be held from 2-3 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building on King’s Mountain Road. The topic is “10 Warning Signs of Dementia.” Hosted by the Southern Area Agency on Aging, the seminar is free and open to the public.

Today’s chuckle

Jeremy is a skilled attorney but with no sense for or luck with business promotion. When an advertising company offered to put his placard on grocery store buggies, he paid the fee and was pleased that the advertisements might help.

For a full year, no new client — not even any caller to the office — said they came his way from that buggy advertisement.

Finally one day he got a call that referenced them.

“Is this Jeremy Workman, the attorney?” the caller asked.

“Yes, it is,” Jeremy said. “How may I help you?”

“One of your carts is in my yard, and I want you to come get it.”

Another giggle

Soon after they were married, Kinsleigh’s husband stopped wearing his wedding ring.

“Why did you take off your ring?” she asked.

“It cuts off my circulation,” he replied.

“It’s supposed to!” she said.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The top 10 best-selling books by Roald Dahl are, starting with #1, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The BFG,” “George’s Marvelous Medicine,” “Matilda,” “James and the Giant Peach,” “The Witches,” “Danny the Champion of the World,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “The Magic Finger” and “The Twits.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The character of Matilda came into being in 1988 through the book of that name by Roald Dahl. Before Matilda, another fictional little girl was famous for her spunk and cleverness. She lives in The Plaza Hotel in New York City. The 14 books about her, by Kay Thompson and Hilary Knight, started in 1955. What is her name?