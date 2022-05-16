Stroller: A quarter auction, murals and craft beer breweries

TODAY’S WORD is negging. Example: Frustrated, Julie decided to switch dating websites, because she'd just been encountering way too much negging in the one she had been using.
MONDAY’S WORD was defunct. It means no longer functioning or existent. Example: Veronica was looking for an old Facebook post in her timeline with a picture of her grandparents, but she had no luck because the post was simply defunct.
Quarter auction
The Oak Level Ruritan Club is "supporting our community -- one quarter at a time," its members say.
That's a reference to the club's popular quarter auctions, another one of which will be coming up on Friday. The doors open at 6 p.m., and the action starts at 7.
Five dollars gets you two paddles and a door prize ticket, and extra paddles cost $1 each. There also are extra door prized, and 50/50 tickets. Donations will be taken up for Tactfully Teamed Riding Academy, and each donor will receive an extra door prize ticket.
Food will include barbecue, hotdogs, chips, drinks and desserts. Vendors will include: Color Street, Scentsy, Dangle, Perfectly Imperfect Tees, Wreaths by Wanda, Paparazzi, Susie’s Sweets & Treats, Snag a Bag, It’s a Man Thing, Lil Bit of Everything, Crystal’s Creations and the Cheesecake Lady.
Be on the lookout for the club's other events: another quarter auction on July 15 and bingo on Aug. 19.
Mural May
This month, Visit Martinsville is highlighting murals throughout Martinsville-Henry County. Murals are a fun and unique way to enhance the appeal of any streetscape or empty space, while capturing and reflecting pieces of local history or simply, a community’s vibe, the organization's website states.
Numerous murals ranging in size and theme are located in MHC. The website is listing out murals day by day. So far, through Monday, it's covered the Baldwin Block Canvases painted by Amanda Honore Donley, Bassett Furniture Inc. mural painted in 2015 by Ricky Cobbler, Cocoa Trails Chocolates LOVE mural painted by Jessie Ward, the Elephants on Parade circus mural uptown painted first by John Stiles and repainted by Jessie Ward, and the mural at the farmers market designed by Betty LaDuke and painted by Celia Tucker and MHC After 3-Upward Bound students.
Craft Beer Week
Visit Martinsville also reminds us that this week is National American Craft Beer Week, and Henry County is home to two breweries: Mountain Valley Brewing in Axton, which will hold its 5-year anniversary celebration from 1-10 p.m. Saturday, and Scuffle Hill Brewing Company in Collinsville, which will host Trivia Night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Music Bingo from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, and even more events over the weekend.
MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A 2018 Gallup poll says 5% of Americans are vegetarians.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the flower known for attracting big, black ants?