Stroller: A round-up of great holiday light displays in the area

TODAY’S WORD is pressed. Example: Selena was pressed that her friends had made plans to hang out after school without her.

TUESDAY’S WORD was cheugy. It means someone who is out of date or trying too hard; uncool. Example: Carly’s mother thought she was dressed in the current style, but her daughter decided that her look was completely cheugy.

Donations

On Nov. 20, 10 local churches came together at the HJDB Event Center, reports Louise Stone. A love offering of $996 was collected, and the amount was divided between the Henry County Food Pantry and Grace Network. “Thanks to all that contributed and attended,” she wrote.

Christmas lights

We asked where the good Christmas lights displays are, and people chipped in with their recommendations:

Brenda Harris Keesee suggests headed down to Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren at 144 Mount Hermon Church Road. “You may come any evening, but each Saturday night, 6-8 p.m., we serve hot chocolate to all who come!” she says.

“Mt. Hermon is amazing!” Sherry Vestal chimed in.

Yvonne Hankins recommends a section on Mountain Valley Road beside Greenwood Baptist Church (which is at 2911 Mountain Valley Road).

Melody Margrave suggests the Lane Christmas House on Drewry Court in Ridgeway.

Joseph Martin Highway has several great areas of Christmas lights, and one on Wilson Street in Rich Acres is good too, said Patrick and Patsy Rusmisel.

Sharon McDonald-Peters invites folks to walk through the Peters Christmas wonderland on Ridgewood Road in Bassett, which is lit between 6:30 and 10 each night.

And of course in Patrick County there’s the Tatum Family Christmas Lights at 3930 Ayers Orchard Road, Stuart, and the Dehart Park Festival of Lights in Stuart, which does cost $10 per vehicle to go through (cash only), but proceeds go to charity.

Today’s chuckle

Are these amazing Christmas lights real, or are they just a filament of my imagination?

I love Christmas lights a whole watt.

Ready, set, glow!

My tree lights have gone out more than I have lately.

What do they sing at a snowman’s birthday party? “Freeze a jolly good fellow!”

What does Miley Cyrus serve at Christmas dinner? Twerky.

What doe snowman have for breakfast? Snowflakes.

What is the consequence when elves misbehave? Santa gives them the sack.

What is the most popular wine at Christmas dinner? “But I don’t like Brussels sprouts!”

What carol is heard in the desert? “Oh Camel All Ye Faithful”

What do reindeer decorate with? Horn-aments.

Who delivers Christmas gifts to cats? Santa Paws.

What do you call a kid who doesn’t care for Santa? A rebel without a Claus.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The candy cane originated around 1670 and was designed to help children stay still during Christmas church services.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does ‘J’ shape of candy canes represent?