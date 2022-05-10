Stroller: A Vision Plan of excellent strawberry shortcake

TODAY’S WORD is derisory. Example: Although he was convicted of a felony, the former executive director whose embezzlement crippled the charity only served a derisory sentence of a couple of months.

MONDAY’S WORD was spurious. It means not being what it purports to be; fake or false. Example: Chelsea was blinded by Antoine’s spurious claims of love and devotion.

Strawberry shortcake

It’s strawberry season, and the best way to enjoy the berries is fresh. However, one also takes advantages of recipes that call for them.

The Stroller and family happened upon this fantastic recipe for shortcake on thefoodcharlatan.com. Try it!

3 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

1/3

cup sugar

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 TBS baking powder

3/4 cup (1 1/2

sticks) cold butter

1 large egg, cold

3/4

cup cold buttermilk

1 or 2 TBS cold buttermilk or water, if needed

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, salt and baking powder.

Chop the butter into small pieces. Use a knife or pastry blender to cut the butter into the flour mixture. Aim for a crumbly mixture with pea-sized pieces of butter.

In a small bowl, whisk the egg into 1/3 cup buttermilk. Add the liquid to the flour and use a rubber spatula to stir it together to create a shaggy dough. Cover hands with flour and knead the dough a few times in the bowl. If it’s too dry to come together, add 1 or 2 TBS cold buttermilk or water.

Turn the dough onto a floured surface. Roll it out to a rectangle about 9 by 13 inches. Fold in half, then in quarters, then again. Pat dough with hands to make a smooth top. Work dough if needed so it’s 1 1/4 inches thick.

Cut with a 2 1/2 inch biscuit cutter which has been dipped in flour. Place dough pieces in a cased iron skillet or square baking pan, either touching or 1/2 inches apart.

Freeze the dough in the pan for 20 minutes, then bake for 18 to 20 in an oven which has been heated to 425 degrees.

Top with strawberries in syrup (cut strawberries, sprinkle sugar over them and let sit for several hours to overnight) and whipped cream.

Uptown

The third Uptown Partnership’s four “Community Engagement” sessions will be held from 6-7:30 Wednesday at TAD Space, 20 E. Church St.

Uptown Partnership scheduled these sessions for people to learn about its ideas it has for revitalizing uptown and share their opinions. Dozens of people attended the first one, with lively discussions. The second, on the last week of April, had people to rank potential projects according to interest levels.

Uptown Partnership’s Vision Plan was released on April 4.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The ideal temperature for roses is between 60 and 70 degrees.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What are the two basic colors that roses do not come in — though breeders have come up with some roses that are pretty darned close?

