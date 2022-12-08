Stroller: An illuminating list of the top area Christmas lights

TODAY’S WORD is stan. Example: Isabella considered herself a stan of the two main characters of her new favorite TV show.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was kvetchy. It means tending to grumble or complain; complaining; ill tempered. Example: Harrison’s grandfather was more kvetchy as each day passed.

Christmas lights

What are your favorite Christmas light displays? We’ll start listing them in the Stroller. And we’ll start here with three major ones: two in Patrick County and one in Danville.

When the sun goes down, the valley in Stuart lights up in the Second Annual Festival of Lights at DeHart Park. This light show will run from Saturday through Sunday, Dec. 18. The entire park is lit up for families to drive through in their vehicles to see displays created by local businesses, groups, families and individuals. The admission cost is $10 per vehicle. Hours are Sunday through Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. The park is at 212 Johnson St.

The Tatum family at 3930 Ayers Orchard Road, Stuart, have a Facebook page dedicated to their light show: “Tatum Family Christmas Lights.“ They got their lights set up before Thanksgiving (with “tremendous help” from Buddy Coleman) and plan to run them through Jan. 1. They are set to run each night starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and midnight Fridays and Saturdays. They invite people to pull into the yard, driveway or field across from their house but ask people not to stop in the road. Tune the radio to FM 101.3 to hear the music the lights dance to.

Danville has a Christmas Holiday Light Show from 6-9 nightly in Ballou Park, 760 W. Main St. Admission is $10 per car and $20 per mini-bus or 15-passenger van. Each builder designates a non-profit organization to decorate a spot for. Each vehicle that drives through the display gets one ballot to vote for vote for a favorite. Displays that win Best in Show receive money donated to their organizations. More than 12,000 people visit the show each year. There’s also a Children’s Village with a train model display, free photos with Santa Claus, hot chocolate and more.

Today’s Chuckle

How is Christmas like your job? You do all the work and some fat guy in a suit gets all the credit.

What do you call Santa’s little helpers? Subordinate clauses.

You don’t have to see Santa Claus to know he’s around. You can always sense his presents.

What is every parent’s favorite Christmas carol? “Silent Night.”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The idea of decorating for Christmas originated in Germany, where people began decorating bare trees whose leaves had fallen with fruits and nuts, to symbolize that the promise of spring would come around again.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Before Christmas lights were invented, what was used to create the same effect on trees?