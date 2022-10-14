Stroller: An interesting way to talk about the beauties of fall

TODAY’S WORD is congruous. Example: The scientist found that when she retested her hypothesis via experiment, the results were congruous with earlier observations.

THURSDAY’S WORD was aberration. It means a departure from what is normal, usual, or expected. Example: Florence’s daughter Maddy was an aberration from her other four children because she favors her father’s looks while the rest favor Florence.

Recipe

Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Honey and Cinnamon, from Tyler Florence on the Food Network:

4 sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling after potatoes have cooked

1/4 cup honey

2 tsp. cinnamon

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lay the sweet potatoes out in a single layer on a roasting tray. Drizzle the oil and honey over them, then sprinkle on the salt and pepper. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes, until tender.

Take them out of the oven and put them on a serving platter, then drizzle with more olive oil before serving.

Letters to the editor

Passions are getting hot on topics affecting City Council (or topics which City Council would affect—you could look at it that way), and elections are just three weeks away. Share your opinions on the issues and candidates through letters to the editor. Send to info@martinsvillebulletin.com or Martinsville Bulletin, P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, 24115, or bring to the office at 19 E. Church St., uptown — before Nov. 3.

Haikus

Here are some haikus about fall, from (of all places!) the Australian Writers’ Centre.

She calls us outside / To tumble in crunchy leaves. / She’s here! Autumn’s here! – Angela Heffer

Gentle breezes blow / Coloured hues of red and gold / cloak the waiting earth. – Mary Serenc

In the roaring wind / trees dance to an unheard song / and sway to the tune. – Eloise Guthrie

Autumn colours flame / Sunset leaves drift slowly down / Winter’s quilts in place. – Chris Marcic

Today’s chuckle

My wife called me this afternoon and said, “Honey, the car won’t start, but I know what the problem is.”

I asked her what, and she replied, “There’s water in the carburetor.”

“Don’t take this the wrong way, sugar,” I said, “But I don’t think you know the carburetor from the heat pump.”

“Oh, there’s definitely water in the carburetor,” she insisted.

“What makes you think that?” I asked.

“Because it’s in the pond.”

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: One of the most popular forms of writing short poems are haikus. These poems are Japanese in origin and three lines long, the first line with five syllables, the second with seven and the last with five again. This form has been around since the 17th century from the writings of Matsuo Basho and usually contain juxtaposed images and idea.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How long is the longest poem in the world?