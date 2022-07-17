Stroller: As prices are increasing, so is advice on inflation

TODAY’S WORD is veracity. Example: While writing her research paper Maria was determined to uphold complete veracity in her presented information so as to receive the highest grade possible.

FRIDAY’S WORD was ostensible. It means: stated or appearing to be true, but not necessarily so. Example: Ostensibly, Felicia appeared to own the building she was renovating, but in reality she was just fixing up a rental that she was occupying.

Rising prices

In Friday’s Bulletin, readers shared ways they are trying to keep inflation from biting too big a hole into their finances, and the conversation continues.

“We’ve been stocking up because we’re afraid to,” said Rita Watson of Martinsville. “We don’t know what the future will bring ...”

Jaime Viera of Martinsville compares name brand items against store brands, and when he cooks, it’s enough to last several days.

When Darlene Isom of Bassett has to head all the way down to Rural King, she makes sure to “do all of my errands down there at one time. I don’t just go for one thing when gas is so expensive.” Packing lunches instead of eating out also helps. She uses coupons as well—“for stuff I would plan to buy anyway,” not for frivolous expenditures.

Betty Kanipe’s vacation is one casualty of inflation — the Martinsville woman cancelled it because of high gas prices, she said. There’s also a lot more eating at home instead of at restaurants.

Cherri Lynn Hairston’s son who lives with her “pays the lion’s share of the groceries,” she said, and “we do pretty well until I get my grandkids, and then it is about $150 or more for the week.” She still buys special things for them. They eat a lot of chicken and buy meat only when it’s on sale, and otherwise, is eating more vegetables and bean dishes.

It’s cloth napkins and kitchen towels instead of paper products for Phyllis Hairston of Martinsville. If a mess really calls for a paper towel, tear one in half if it’s small, she suggested. To reduce using the dryer, toss wet laundry in there for just a few minutes, then finish their drying on a rack or clothesline.

Paula Plaster Wood was able to cut significantly back on her gas expenses by taking a job closer to home, and she and her husband are combining their businesses to be in Martinsville, which is closer to his clients, she said.

Limits

Spotted in a picture frame hanging on a wall of a bed & breakfast: “The good Lord set definite limits on man’s wisdom, but set no limits on his stupidity- and that’s just not fair!”—by Konrad Adenauer

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Beethoven the Saint Bernard is named after famous composer. The Beethoven movie won Best Feature Film of the Year in 1992 from the Humane Society and was directed by Brian Levant.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many eyelids do dogs have?