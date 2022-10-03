Stroller: Ask a pastor: When should we turn on the heat?

TODAY’S WORD is dour. Example: Susie thought that her friend Juan had a dour demeanor that rivaled that of Mr. Darcy from “Pride and Prejudice.”

SUNDAY’S WORD was plenitude. It means an abundance. Example: When Harry was getting a tour for his new job at the library, the other librarian raves about the plenitude of books that they have in stock.

WHEE Radio

Hometown radio station WHEE celebrated its 68th birthday on Saturday.WHEE-AM1370 began broadcasting on Oct. 1, 1954, and operates at 1370 kilohertz today and online at whee.net.

“Ask a Pastor”

The Rev. Daniel Guenther, pastor of Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in Collinsville, hangs out at the Daily Grind from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. He invites folks to drop by and chat about spiritual questions or faith, or simply for company. Daily Grind is at 303 Church St.

Heat time

Nights are definitely chilly now, and people are talking about whether or not they’ve turned on their heat yet. Have you turned on your heat? If so, when? If not — how long do you normally hold out?

Glenwood Campbell turned his heat on at 6 a.m. Friday, but off during the day.

Libby Grammer of Martinsville said the heat won’t go on in her Martinsville home until the house is regularly at 63 degrees or below: “Just toss on a sweater and use more covers!”

Brian Worley of Ridgeway said he “knocked the chill off last week. My home obviously needs more insulation!”

Lisa Harbour, who’s not putting up with this cold, has turned on the heat.

Tim Collins and his family have made it alright so far without either the heat or the air conditioning “in quite a while.”

And the windows are still open in Angie Johnson’s home — a hardy bunch, to be sure!

And Melody Hubbard Reynolds takes it even further—she still has the A/C on.

Linemen

Many local linemen and other professionals have been working in Florida to get electricity, homes, businesses and other places back operating after the destruction of the hurricane. Tyler Minter is one. Send the names of the ones you know to the Stroller and we’ll list them here.

Today’s chuckle

How to tell someone that they are not the sharpest tool in the shed: “Wisdom has been chasing you, but you are faster.”

Rita Rudner: “Halloween was confusing. All my life my parents said, ‘Never take candy from strangers.’ And then they dressed my up and said, ‘Go beg for it.’ I didn’t know what to do! I’d knock on people’s doors and go, ‘Trick or treat—No, thank you.’”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first drama to air on television was, believe it or not, the 40-minute “The Queen’s Messenger” on Sept. 11, 1928. Not surprisingly, though, it wasn’t on mainstream TV. It was on General Electric’s experimental television station WGY Television in Schenectady, N.Y.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first sitcom on television, and when was it aired?