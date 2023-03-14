TODAY’S WORD is celerity. On Baptist Men’s Day, the men from her church accomplished with celerity the household repairs and yardwork that had been weighing on Miss Ethel’s mind.

MONDAY’S WORD was kitsch. It means art, objects or design considered to be in poor taste because of excessive garishness or sentimentality, but sometimes appreciated in an ironic or knowing way. Example: Sarahbelle’s kitchen was cluttered with the kitsch she had picked up here and there on her travels.

New books

The following books are being released today and will be available for checkout from the Blue Ridge Regional Library on Thursday:

“Collateral Damage: an Ali Reynolds Mystery” by J.A. Jance

“Wolf Trap: a Thriller” by Connor Sullivan

“I Will Find You: a Thriller” by Harlan Coben

“Counterfeit Hope” by Crystal Caudill

Funny excuses

Reader’s Digest had a funny list of “The 60 Most Ridiculous Excuses People Actually Used to Get out of Work,” updated on Feb. 14 by Brandon Specktor. Here are some of them:

Accidentally ate cat food instead of tuna and was deathly ill

Got stuck in the blood pressure machine at the grocery store and couldn’t get out

His wife found out he was cheating so he spent the day getting his belongings out of the dumpster

Broke arm while reaching for a falling sandwich

His fortune-teller warned him he shouldn’t leave the house or he’d get a brain hemorrhage

Had a “lucky night” and didn’t know where he was the next morning

Had to mow the lawn to avoid a suit from the homeowners association

Easter season

Here’s a look at what the dates surrounding Easter are this year:

We are in the midst of Lent, the time that commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert and enduring temptations, before beginning his public ministry. (Sundays aren’t included, so the time period actually covers 46 days.) Many people fast or give up something special to them to commemorate Jesus’ suffering.

Lent this year started on Feb. 22, which was Ash Wednesday, and runs through Thursday, April 6, which is Maundy Thursday, or April 8, Holy Saturday, depending on your religion.

Good Friday is April 7, and Easter is April 9.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The measures of time were standardized in the US on Nov. 18, 1883. Before then, each town or community set its clocks to noon when the sun was at its highest point, which varied from city to city. That practice, of course, made a mess of train schedules. The railroad companies standardized time by dividing the U.S. into four time zones, Eastern, Central, Mountain and Pacific, and used those to set their train schedules. It wasn’t long before the rest of the nation followed suit, setting their clocks and watches to the clocks at the train stations.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did the U.S. pass the Standard Time Act, making official the time zones set by the railroad companies?