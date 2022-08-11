Stroller: Attorney general, Jennifer Short Bike Ride coming

TODAY’S WORD is portent. Example: Genna checked her horoscope every morning to make sure she didn’t miss any portents.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was noxious. It means: harmful, poisonous, or very unpleasant. Example: Kelly’s dog Poppy was got sick and had to be taken to the veterinarian; it eventually was discovered that Poppy had eaten a cane toad.

Riddles

(Answers below)

1. Who can’t talk but will reply when spoken to?

2. What gets bigger when more is taken away?

3. The more of this there is, the less you see. What is it?

4. I’m light as a feather, yet the strongest person can’t hold me for more than five minutes. What am I?

5. What goes up and down but doesn’t move?

Crimes

Henry County has a significant visitor coming from Richmond on Friday, and the general public is invited to hear him speak.

Attorney General Jason Miyares will be at the Henry County/Martinsville TRIAD meeting at 10 a.m. Friday at the Henry County Administration Building, 3300 Kings Mountain Road. Virginia TRIAD’s aim is “Reducing crimes against the elderly,” its logo states.

The SALT (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) TRIAD meetings are hosted by the Southern Area Agency on Aging.

Bike Ride

The Jennifer Short Memorial Scholarship Ride will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at CrossPoint Church. Lunch is at noon, with food and refreshments from Bojangles and CrossPoint. The cost is $10 per person, and all proceeds go to the scholarship fund overseen by the Bassett Kiwanis Foundation.

“This is the 20th anniversary and 19th ride,” said organizer Ray Reynolds. “We lost a ride two years ago to Covid. So far over $40,000 has been raised and over 60 scholarships have been awarded to students at Bassett High School.”

Big breakfast

Fried bologna in the morning! That Southern classic is part of the buffet at the Bassett Ruritan Club breakfast, from 6-10 a.m. Saturday at the clubhouse on Philpot Dam Road. Also on offer: eggs, gravy, biscuits, apples, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee, all for $8.

Riddle answers

1. An echo

2. A hole

3. Darkness

4. Your breath

5. A staircase

Today’s chuckle

On her doctor’s advice, Matilda had to take on some sport to get more exercise. She decided on tennis and was chatting with the ladies at work about it.

“When I’m on the court and I see the ball speeding toward me, my brain immediately goes, “To the corner! Back hand! To the net! Smash! Go back!”

“Really?” Janice asked. “What happens then?”

“Then my body says: Who—me? Don’t talk this nonsense!”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Blue whales have an average heart rate of around four to eight beats per minute while diving and as low as two beats per minute at the minimum. Their maximum heart rate, recorded when they breach the surface of the ocean for air, is around 30 to 50 beats per minute.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How do researchers measure the heart rate of whales?