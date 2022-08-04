Stroller: Austin Janey stars in film; it's time for VITA training

TODAY’S WORD is staid. Example: Lucy saw her father as rather staid because of his similar business suits that he wore almost every day, his briefcase in hand and his only topic of conversation revolving around his job.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was surfeit. It means to cause (someone) to desire no more of something as a result of having consumed or done it to excess. Example: Amanda consumed so many of her mother’s famous chocolate chip cookies that she was surfeited with the sweet treat for the time being.

On film

Collinsville native Austin Janey stars in “Born in Bristol,” which is being shown on Circle Network throughout August. Janey plays Jimmie Rodgers during the 12-day period in 1927 when musicians came together on the Virginia-Tennessee state line. It compares the modern-day studio with the warehouse almost a century ago when music pioneer convinced almost two dozen musicians to record their music with him.

Getting Ahead

The United Way of Henry County & Martinsville is accepting applications for its “Getting Ahead in a Just-Gettin’-By World” 17-session workshop. In a group learning environment, it aims to show that money is only one of 11 resources used to define success. It will help people create a personal plan, based on goals, to build the future they want, through examining the resources they have versus the resources they need. For more information or for the registration link, email brandy@UnitedWayofHCM.org or visit United Way of HCM’s Facebook page.

VITA volunteers

If you’re surprised now that time has flown by so fast that school is about to start, guess what — it’ll be tax time before ya know it. United Way of HCM is looking for volunteers to help with its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Last year alone, the local VITA prepared 1,632 tax returns resulting in $2,284,607 in local refunds — and it saved its clients an estimated $407,750 over what they would have had to spend had they paid to have it done. You don’t have to be a tax preparer or accountant to volunteer. There are all sorts of roles to fill, and the IRS provides training. For more information, contact Lisa Frick at 276-403-5965 or lisa@unitedwayofhcm.org.

BBQ Potluck

Faith Community Church, 3836 Iron Bridge Road (near Fairy Stone State Park), will have its fourth annual “BBQ Potluck,” with a cruise-in, music and silent auction, from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. Barbecue will be provided; bring your favorite fixings.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The sperm whale is the mammal with the largest brain at around 17.5 pounds, almost six times larger than a human brain, which weighs around 3 pounds on average.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: There are two main groups of whales; what are they called?