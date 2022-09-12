Stroller: Back the Blue, and architecture and cheesecake too

TODAY’S WORD is pettish. Example: Journee enjoyed babysitting for the most part, but she avoided the pettish Johnson children.

SUNDAY’S WORD was fractious. It means (typically of children) irritable and quarrelsome. Example: That committee never got much of anything done because its members were so fractious.

Blue Night

An event Saturday will raise money for the Benevolence Funds of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Martinsville Sheriff’s Office and Martinsville Police Department.

It’s Back the Blue, a ride and cruise-in. The Ride to Back the Blue starts at 2:15 p.m. at Cross Point Church in Ridgeway. Opening ceremonies will be held at 3 p.m. at the Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-In. The cruise-in will run through 7 p.m., with food trucks, vendors and a D.J. Typically, between 300 to 450 classic and modern cars and trucks are on display with total attendance of about 1,500 people.

Buildings

Uptown Martinsville practically has it all, in terms of styles of buildings. Most of its 119 buildings were built between 1920 and 1948 and are in styles including Greek Revival, Romanesque Revival, Classical Revival, Colonial Revival, Commercial, International and Art Deco.

On Sunday, uptown property investor Virginia King, who is a board member of the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society, will present a program on the architecture and history of uptown Martinsville. The free lecture will be at 3 p.m. in the former county courthouse, present home of the society.

Cooking class

Anyone wanting to learn more about cooking can always check out some cookbooks from the Blue Ridge Regional Library’s vast collection of them — and lately, the library has been holding cooking classes now and then, too. Leandio Gravely has started a new series, At Home Baking Edition.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Latoya Hodge, co-owner of 50 Shadez of Flavor, will teach how to make a banana pudding cheesecake, at the Martinsville branch. To register for the free class, call 276-403-5430.

Today’s chuckle

Hunter had just received his driver’s license. The whole family got in the car with him for his first drive, going to get ice cream to celebrate. The father sat in the backseat right behind the new driver.

“I bet you’re there to get a change of scenery after all those years of driving,” said Hunter.

“Nope,” the father replied. “I’m going to sit here and kick the back of your seat like you’ve done me all these years.”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Rita Moreno, who portrayed the Puerto Rican Anita in West Side Story, was born in Puerto Rico and came to America as a child. She took her first dancing lessons in New York with Spanish dancer Paco Cansino, an uncle of Rita Hayworth.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Rita Moreno won two Emmy Awards for performances on what television show?