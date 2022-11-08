Stroller: Bake an old favorite casserole or read some new books

TODAY’S WORD is abnegation. Example: Conner was comfortable with the abnegation of his power concerning his leadership in a group project at school.

MONDAY’S WORD was synecdoche. It means a figure of speech in which a part is made to represent the whole or vice versa, such as “the Bills” to mean “the Buffalo Bills football team.” Kelly always had trouble following her grandparents’ conversations because they used a lot of synecdoches she was too young to be familiar with.

New books

The following books are being released today and will be on the shelves of the Blue Ridge Regional Library, ready to be checked out, on Thursday:

“The Sea Wolves: an Isaac Bell Adventure” by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul

“The Last Party” by Clare Mackintosh

“Murder at Black Oaks: a Robin Lockwood Novel” by Phillip Margolin

“Blood Moon” by Heather Graham and Jon Land

“Desert Star” by Michael Connelly

“Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six” by Lisa Unger

“Once Upon a Royal Christmas” by Teri Wilson

“His Delightful Lady Delia” b

y Grace Hitchcock

“Diper Overlode” by Jeff Kinney

Recipe

This is the season of comforting, warm meals (at least, as soon as this weather cools back down) and covered dish suppers. The all-time classic for that seems to be chicken casserole. This recipe shared in the Bulletin by Frances Wolfe in 2007 fits the bill: Chicken Casserole.

4 large chicken breasts

1 stick margarine

1 box chicken stuffing mix

1 10-oz. can cream of mushroom soup

1½ can chicken broth

1 10-oz. can chicken and rice soup

Stew chicken and cut off the bone. Melt margarine and stir into the stuffing mix.

In a large baking dish, lay down a layer of the buttered stuffing crumbs and evenly place a layer of chicken over them. Mix the mushroom soup with one can of broth and pour it gently over. Add another layer of chicken. Stir the other half can of broth into the chicken and rice soup, then pour it over. Top with crumbs. Bake for 30 minutes in 350 degree oven.

Today’s Chuckle

Walking up to the craft shop’s fabric counter, the pretty young lady held up a bolt of chartreuse fabric and asked, “How much is this material, please?”

“For you?” replied the sketchy male clerk. “One kiss per yard.”

“OK,” the lady said. “I’ll take 8 yards.”

With expectation and yearning written all over his face, the clerk quickly measured out, cut and wrapped the fabric, then leaned over the counter as he held it out to her.

She snapped up the package and pointed to a tall, burly older man who was walking toward them. “Daddy will pay the bill,” she said.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The most popular day to order pizza is on the day of the Super Bowl. Out of the people who are watching the Super Bowl, at least 70% of them will eat at least one slice of pizza during the game.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the technical term for the outer edge of a pizza’s crust?