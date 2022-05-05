Stroller: Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-Ins are back for the 7th year

TODAY’S WORD is laconic. Example: Susie’s young daughter was very laconic around new people until she had gotten to know them.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was garrulous. It means excessively talkative, especially on trivial matters. Example: Sarah’s father-in-law is extremely garrulous during every conversation, especially, it feels, when she has someplace she needs to be.

Cruise-Ins

Spring means two things when it comes to cars: always having to wash off the pollen — and the start of the cruise-in season.

The seventh season of the Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-In kicks off on Saturday, May 21, at 3 p.m. in downtown Bassett. There will be music, a food court and a 50/50 drawing to benefit Relay for Life.

Be sure to visit Rooster’s Automotive Refinishes Pavilion for the latest in coating technology and detailing products for your hot rod, organizers suggest.

Cruise-In admission is free, and the public is invited. The Bassett Hwy 57 Cruise-In is a GBAC event presented by Bassett Funeral Service along with other area merchants.

Strange

“Did I see that right?”

That might be the thought as you whiz past a certain sign along Highway 220 in Ridgeway. The sign reads: “FART MARKEM—On the Light at the Right.”

The letters rearranged would spell “Farm Market,” but not catch our attention nearly so quickly as their funny version. And, indeed, the Ridgeway Farm Market is on the light at the right after the sign (kitty-corner from Sheetz).

The little store used to be owned by Donna Prillaman, who now sticks to growing and selling plants out of her greenhouse at 596 Ravencroft Road, off Dyer’s Store Road. Now it’s owned by Caleb Knighten and Jay Judkins, who bought it last year and, if the sign is any indication, like to have a little bit of fun in business.

Tomatoes

If you didn’t slip a calcium tablet or capsule in the ground when you planted tomatoes and peppers, now’s the time to do it. It is the key to preventing blossom-end rot, that leathery dark circular patch that develops on the fruits on the ends opposite the stem.

Today’s Chuckle

After being laid off from six different jobs in five months, Hunter finally got a job in a warehouse. One day, though, he lost control of the forklift and drove it off the loading dock.

Surveying the damage, his supervisor shook his head and said he’d have to deduct $40 a week out of Hunter’s paycheck until the damages are paid.

“How much will it cost?” Hunter asked.

“About $6,300,” his supervisor replied.

“What a relief!” Hunter said. “I finally have job security!”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A papal conclave is when the College of Cardinals gathers to elect a bishop of Rome, also known as a pope. The pope used to be chosen by the clergy and laity of the diocese, but this later changed to the responsibility of the College of Cardinals.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the College of Cardinals?

