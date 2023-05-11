TODAY’S WORD is vindicate. Example: After all those months of bad rapport in the office and being blamed for failures that weren’t his fault, Jaxon finally felt vindicated when HR’s investigation revealed that the problems stemmed from Michael’s performance — or, perhaps better put, lack of.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was besotted. It means blindly or utterly infatuated. Example: Frances was utterly besotted with her great-granddaughter.

Honor

Dr. Ophelia Griggs, of Patrick & Henry Community College, and Aileen Martin received recognition of distinction from the National Society of Black Engineers during NSBE’s awards banquet Monday night. P&HCC board member Dr. Shana LeGrant delivered the keynote address. Destiny Johnson was Miss NSBE, and Bailey Stanley was Mr. NSBE.

Penny

There’s a new character in town ... easy to recognize: Penny the Bowling Pin. Penny is all dressed in white from the tip of the head on down in one smooth smock, with a couple of red stripes across the front. Penny is often seen at Sportlanes talking with different folks, and has been sighted in other areas too, such as the Henry County school board office and visiting with nurses at the hospital. There’s someone Penny has never been seen visiting with, though — and that’s Spanke Williams of Sportlanes, in a case sort of like how Peter Parker has never been seen standing next to Spider Man ...

And the word is out: Be on the watch for Penny’s sidekick, Blaze the Bowling Ball!

Little Free Libraries

Melody Margrave recently spoke to local members of the Virginia Gamma Delta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa about Little Free Libraries, and the women, in turn, donated books to be placed in those decorative boxes around town that were made by Melody’s son, Zachary, and late husband, Richard.

New books

These are the new books at the Blue Ridge Regional Library, available for checkout starting today:

“In the Shadow of the River” by Ann H. Gabhart

“Queen Charlotte” by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes

“The Quantum Solution: an Evan Ryder Novel” by Eric Van Lustbader

“The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by Tom Hanks

Today’s chuckle

A man and a little boy entered a barbershop together.

The man went first, getting the full treatment—shave, manicure and haircut—and then put the little boy in the chair.

“I’m going to head to the store to pick up some milk,” he told the boy. A while after the boy’s haircut was done and the man still hadn’t returned, the barber said, “It looks like your father forgot about you.”

“He isn’t my father,” the boy said. “He just walked up to me, took me by my hand and said, ‘Come on, let’s get ourselves a couple of free haircuts.’”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The full name of Mexico, the nation, is Estados Unidos Mexicanos (United Mexican States).

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many states are in Mexico?