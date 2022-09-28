Stroller: Be safe with these outdoor tips this fall season

TODAY’S WORD is forbearance. Example: Michelle had the forbearance to not respond to an insult delivered by her mother-in-law about the dinner she made so that she could keep the peace at the weekly family dinner.

TUESDAY’S WORD was caucus. It means: a meeting at which local members of a political party register their preference among candidates running for office or select delegates to attend a convention. Example: A caucus will be held next Wednesday morning to discuss strategies for the political party.

Birthday

Sarah Quesenberry of Martinsville is turning 104 today. Her friend from Woodland Heights Free Will Baptist Church, Roena Hopkins, let the stroller know about this milestone birthday.

FSO

At the beginning of the month, since 2002, the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) has hosted a free First Saturday Outing (FSO) to promote exploration, education and socialization. These outings can either be a hike or a paddle and range in location.

This month’s outing will be a paddle on the mayo river, beginning at Old Anglin Mill Road down from the Anglin Mill Bridge (GPS 36.52976, -79.98952). The route will take paddlers past pieces of the Mayo River State Park and the event is coordinated by DRBA board member Wayne Kirkpatrick.

The outing begins at 9 a.m. and will go until around 1 p.m. and takes place on Oct. 1. It is asked that participants bring their own boat, life jacket, lunch and water and to dress in layers of quick drying clothing.

The outings range in location depending on the month, the September FSO was on the Smith River starting at the Bassett River Access. So, keep your eye open for where the next one will be.

For more information, visit www.danriver.org, email Kirkpatrick at wynbtyk@embarqmail.com or call 540-570-3511.

Fall tips

Be weary of floodwaters. The season can bring rainy weather, so it’s important to be aware of flooded roads while driving or walking because the condition of the road under that water is unknown and can be dangerous.

Watch out for leaves. When leaves fall and gather on roads, it can cause hazards for drivers by creating slick conditions. Along with the cold weather, it can create conditions as dangerous as driving on an icy road. When you see leaves, make sure to slow down and leave plenty of room between cars.

Weather changes while outdoors. Hiking in the fall can be gorgeous with the changing colors of the leaves, but make sure to be prepared for weather changes with increased elevation. The fix is to dress in layered clothing that can be removed or added as needed. It is also smart to bring a wind breaker, waterproof jacket, water and to hike with a buddy.

These helpful fall weather tips come from farmersalmanac.com.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first fly fishing lines were commonly made of braided horse hair.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How long do typical fly fishing rods range from in feet?