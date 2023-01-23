Stroller: Beat the egg crisis with a cake that doesn't need any

TODAY’S WORD is apricity. JoAnne bundled up to take her dog for a walk in the middle of a gloomy winter day and enjoyed the surprising apricity as the sun appeared from behind a cloud.

SUNDAY’S WORD was sangfroid. It means composure or coolness, sometimes excessive, as shown in danger or under trying circumstances. Example: Matthew was extremely sangfroid for someone who was about to propose to his girlfriend the next day.

Today’s chuckle

How did the omelet find out she was ill? She had a medical eggs-am.

How do chickens stay fit? The eggs-ercise.

Where can you go to learn more about eggs? The hen-cyclopedia.

How do you make an egg roll? Give it a little push.

What is the worst crime as far as an egg is concerned? Poaching.

What do you call a mischievous egg? A practical yolker.

How did the hen get to work so fast? She used the eggs-press lane.

Lemon cake

With these crazy high prices lately for eggs, it’s a good time to learn to cook without them. For a sweet treat with that in mind, look no further than this Eggless Lemon Cake recipe from eatingwell.com.

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup granulated sugar

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

⅔ cup unsweetened almond milk, plus 1 tablespoon, divided

2 ½ teaspoons lemon zest, divided

2 ½ tablespoons lemon juice, divided

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line the bottom of an 8-inch round cake pan with parchment paper and coat with cooking spray.

Whisk flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt in a medium bowl and set aside. Whisk granulated sugar, oil, 2/3 cup almond milk, 2 teaspoons lemon zest and 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice in a separate large bowl.

Add the flour mixture to the sugar mixture and fold to combine. Pour into the prepared cake pan.

Bake the cake until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean or for around 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan and let cool completely on the rack, about 45 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter.

Whisk confectioners’ sugar and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest and 1 tablespoon lemon juice in a small bowl until smooth. Whisk in the remaining 1 tablespoon almond milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, until the glaze reaches the desired consistency. Pour the glaze over the cooled cake.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Blueberries were among the more important foods for Native Americans, settlers and wildlife because they added flavor and nutrition to their diets. Because of the star shaped blossom at the bottom of the berries, Native Americans referred to them as star berries.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which fast food restaurant is credited with being the first to use a drive-thru window?