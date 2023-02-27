TODAY’S WORD is impedimenta. Example: A customer walking into her store was just another addition to the list of impedimenta that kept adding up and distracting her from restocking the store.

SUNDAY’S WORD was imparadise. It means: to make supremely happy, transport with delight or joy. Cricket’s imparadise honeymoon with her partner was one of the best experiences of her life to date.

Music festival

The SunBine Music Festival, hosted by owners of Mountain Valley Brewing Peggy Donivan and Herb Atwell, announced the headliners as Disco Risque, Mighty Good Times and Isaac Hadden Organ Trio.

Other performance will be by: Emily Musolino, Megan Jean’s Secret Family, Kinnfolk, Jesse Ray Carter, Charissa Joy, Anna LaPrad & Andy Burnette, Maggie Blankenship & Amber Collier, Mac Walker Duo, In The Meantime, Riggs Roberson and Girls Rock Roanoke’s Austin Miller Duo.

There will be music from local and regional performers, arts and craft vendors, food trucks, craft beer and camping on-site that is all tent but car accessible.

All proceeds from the event go to Girls Rock Roanoke which is an organization in the Roanoke Valley that aims to empower female identifying, non-binary and gender expansive folks through music, creative expression and collaboration while supporting positive change in their own lives and communities.

The festival will be from June 23 at 3 p.m. to June 25 at 6 p.m. Early bird tickets will go on sale in March, visit the SunBine Music Festival Facebook page for more information.

Steak chili

This southwestern steak chili recipe was contributed by Marci Lexa in the Jan. 10, 2009 edition of the Martinsville Bulletin.

Ingredients:

1 package chipotle marinade mix

2 6-8 oz. New York strip steaks

¾ red bell pepper

¾ green bell pepper

¾ red onion

1 15 oz. can black beans

1 15 oz. can chili beans

¾ cup black bean and corn salsa

¾ cup pico de gallo

¾ cup salsa verde

2-4 tsp. chili powder

Salt to taste

1 12 oz. can beer

Directions:

Marinate meat in pan or large plastic bag.

Chop vegetables into cubes and add all ingredients except the steak in a pot on a hot burner to start the chili.

Grill steak on high heat until medium rare. Remove from heat and dice meat in ¼- to ½-inch cubes and add to chili. Bring to a slow boil and reduce heat.

Simmer, loosely covered, for two hours, stirring as needed. Top with fresh black bean and corn salsa and shredded cheddar cheese. Serve with tortilla chips.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Singer Selena Quintanilla sang at the Houston Astrodome three times from 1993 to 1995 and broker her own attendance record at each consecutive performance. Her last performance there was on Feb. 26, 1995 before a month later she was tragically shot and killed by her fan club president Yolanda Saldivar.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which video game console was the bestselling console of the 1990s?