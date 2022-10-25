Stroller: Beware the latest scams, which target student loans

TODAY’S WORD is didactic. Example: Randy was gifted with a didactic book from his parents on different topics that he had no interest in reading.

MONDAY’S WORD was aggrandize. It means to increase the power, status or wealth of. Example: Hope was trying to aggrandize the reputation of the new company she joined, but at times it felt like a lost cause despite her efforts.

The latest scam

AARP Fraud Watch alerts the public to the latest trick scammers are using to try to get your money: a student loan forgiveness hoax.

“There has been a lot of news recently about student loans,” AARP’s warning states. “Some are being forgiven, some payments are being paused and lots of borrowers are trying to figure out where they fall ...

“Crooks are already setting up websites and sending out ads promising to clear up the confusion and get you ‘to the front of the line’ for a fee. Here are three reminders to keep handy should you be tempted by one of these offers.

“First, there is no information that anyone can get for you for a fee that you can’t get for free from the Department of Education or your loan provider. Second, it is illegal for debt relief companies to collect payment from you before they get results, so upfront fees are a surefire sign of a scam. Lastly, there is no such thing as paying for faster results and anyone who makes such an offer is a crook.”

Today’s Chuckle

This joke is making its rounds among Mexicans, who celebrate Oct. 31 as the Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos), a special time for remembering dearly departed family members and friends: “Hey, boss, do we get the Day of the Dead off?” “Are you dead?” “No.” “Then it’s a regular work day.”

Pumpkin black bean soup

Pumpkins aren’t just decorations. It is easy to cook a pumpkin: Scoop out the seeds and pulp, cut it into pieces that will fit inside a pot and boil for about 40 minutes. When it’s done, it’s easy to scoop the flesh out of the shell. Use that pumpkin pulp to make this tasty soup:

Saute 1 medium onion, finely chopped, in 2 TBS olive oil. Stir in 1 cup vegetable stock, a 14 1/2oz. can diced tomatoes in juice, a 15-oz. can black beans (drained) and 4 cups fresh cooked pumpkin. Boil, then stir in 1 cup heavy cream, 1 TBS curry powder, 1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin, 1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper, and salt to taste. Simmer 5 minutes. Garnish with chopped chives.

(To use canned pumpkin instead, use 3 cups broth and two 15-oz. cans pumpkin puree.)

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The New York Times Bestseller list is published online every Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST made up from sales data from different stores of all sizes across the country. The data reflects the previous week’s sales period of Sunday to Saturday.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where was the first bestseller book list in America published?