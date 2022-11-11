Stroller: BHS Band is ready for action today in Indianapolis

TODAY’S WORD is ostracize. Example: After Carry crossed some lines in her friend group, she was socially ostracized and became very lonely.

THURSDAY’S WORD was idiosyncratic. It means relating to idiosyncrasy; peculiar or individual. Example: Naomi was hesitant to introduce her mother to her new partner because of her idiosyncratic personality.

BHS superstars

All of Henry County is cheering on the Bassett High School Band of Distinction, which will be performing at 1 p.m. today in a national bands competition in Indianapolis. The Bulletin is trying to arrange a Facebook Livestream of the performance so everyone back home can see it. We’re hoping that one of the parents or staff who are at the competition will make a live video of it over Facebook, and the Bulletin would share it to our Facebook page so you know exactly where to go to see it.

The catch is that most if not all of the people who are going to the competition in Indianapolis will have things do — those who aren’t performing will be handling props and things like that, and might not be free to video it. However, where there’s a kid performing there’s usually at least someone putting it up on Facebook.

The Stroller is pet-sitting the guinea pigs of the Minich family of Bassett who are on that trip. Mom Michele dropped off Oreo and Biscotti Thursday morning, before she and her husband headed out for the competition.

Sophomore Avery plays the baritone in marching band, and seventh-grader Vivien plays the mellophone. She is one of a small group of middle-school students who are in the high school band, performing as “interns.” Their mother painted the oversized “emoji ball” props. One of those props was damaged, so she was painting its replacement Monday night — and didn’t finish until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday!

The band members have quite an exhausting schedule. They all met at 5 a.m. Thursday, and the bus took off at 6 a.m. It’s a 530-mile drive that would take about 9 or 10 hours — not counting stops. Then the band was scheduled to practice between 10 p.m. until midnight at the Lucas Oil (Colts) Stadium.

How in the world they’ll be able to get to sleep with all that excitement is anyone’s guess, but at 1 p.m. today for the BHS Band of Distinction — it’s showtime!

Breakfast

The Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will offer a hearty breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Saturday. The all-you-can-eat meal includes regular and buckwheat pancakes, sausage, fried bologna, eggs, apples, gravy, biscuits, juice, coffee and tea, for $8.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The oldest pizzeria in the United States is Lombardi’s at 32 Spring St. in New York City which was established in 1905 and began with producing a Neapolitan-style pizza for sale.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did frozen pizzas first come around?