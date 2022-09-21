Stroller: BHS grad Murrell is singing her way to success

TODAY’S WORD is gasconade. Example: People quickly got tired of the textile heir’s constant gasconading about his racecar hobby, his wealthy grandfather and his parents’ fancy house.

TUESDAY’S WORD was vaunt. It means to boast about or praise (something), especially excessively. Example: He was initially vaunted by the board of directors for his keen eye for savings and excellent contacts across the industry.

Riddle

(Answer below)

1. Two in a corner, one in a room; zero in a house, but one in a shelter. What am I?

2. No matter how much or how little you use me, you change me every month. What am I?

Musical success

Bassett High School graduate Kristina Murrell (who has been in a TheatreWorks Community Players show), the daughter of Ethlyn Burrows and niece of Cyrstal Burrows, is getting a lot of attention.

You may remember reading a Bulletin article about her in October. She credited teacher Gregory Holmes for inspiring her to take music seriously.

A number of her music videos are on the YouTube page which bears her name. “Got Me Dreaming” has been watched more than 40,000 times; “Stronger,” 33,000 times; and “Let Me Drive,” 14,000 times and 9,200 times, with two entries.

Breakfasts

It’s time to look ahead to the weekend — starting with breakfast on Saturday. We have two great choices—one more to the south, and the other a bit more north.

In Rangeley, the Ruritan Club will serve sausage, eggs, gravy, biscuits, hash browns and pancakes. There’s no set cost, but rather pay by donation. All proceeds will help with improvements to the building. The club house is on Calloway Drive.

In Horsepasture, the volunteer fire department will serve breakfast from 6-10 a.m. On the menu are bacon, ham, sausage, eggs, biscuits, gravy (both brown and white), apples and grits, with milk, orange juice and coffee to drink.

Today’s chuckle

One night Josh was mightily impressed with the beef entree Jodi had served him. “What did you marinate this in?” he asked.

She went into a long, rambling explanation on how wonderful he is and how much she loved him.

Then she noticed he looked perplexed, and asked him why. He responded, “I was just asking what you marinated this in.”

“Oh! She said, laughing. “I thought you asked if I would marry you again!”

As she left the room, he called out behind her, “Well—would you?”

Without hesitation, she replied, “Soy sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce and some herbs and garlic.”

Riddle answer

1. The letter R.

2. A calendar

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Howdy Doody show, which like all other early TV shows started out in black and white, pioneered color production in 1956. It was used to promote color televisions at that time and for a few years afterward.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many freckles did the Howdy Doody puppet have?