Stroller: Book it on over to the reunion, or wherever, in an Uber

TODAY’S WORD is umbrage. Example: Caden took umbrage to the fact that his wrestling coach criticized his form because he thought he had been performing them perfectly.

FRIDAY’S WORD was palliate. It means to make (a disease or its symptoms) less severe or unpleasant without removing the cause. Example: Her father’s doctor told Cheyenne’s that there was nothing left to do for him except for palliative treatment methods.

Reunion

The Elgin reunion, with a potluck lunch, will be held at noon Saturday at the Fairystone fire station in Stuart.

Rockin’ River Fest

Some local annual favorites are being grouped together this year as Rockin’ River Fest, Aug. 19 and 20, and you can get an advance ticket for all three for $30.

On that Friday night, The Kings will perform for the TGIF concert in uptown Martinsville, sponsored by the Rotary Club of MHC. Saturday, the Smith River Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Smith River Sports Complex. After that, the Matthew Wayne Wade Foundation will present Uptown Music Fest, from 7-11 a.m., at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. It will feature music by The Magnificents Band, Martin and Kelly, and George Hodges.

New books

The Blue Ridge Regional Library has the following new books ready to check out:

“Suspects” by Danielle Steel

“Hatchet Island” by Paul Doiron

“Project Namahama” by John Teschner

“Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson

“Because of Miss Bridgerton: a Bridgerton Prequel” by Julia Quinn

“China Hand” by Scott Spacek

“The Lost: a Mace Reid K-9 Mystery” by Jeffrey B. Burton

“The Scent of Burnt Flowers” by Blitz Bazawule

“Somebody Like Santa” by Janet Dailey

“Four Ways to Wear a Dress” by Gillian Libby

“For the Love of the Bard” by Jessica Martin

“When the Day Comes” by Gabrielle Meyer

“To Belong to Together” by Emily Conrad

“Breaking Time” by Sasha Alsberg

“This Vicious Grace” by Emily Thiede

“Make This Tonight: Recipes to Get Dinner on the Table” by Tastemade

“Everyday Celebrations From Scratch” by Maria Provenzano

Today’s chuckle

Although I went bald early in life, I still have a comb. I just can’t part with it.

When Tucker got in the Uber the driver noticed he was cheerful. “What has that smile on your face?” the driver asked. “I’m the Class of 2022 after four long years of studying creative writing!” “Congratulations,” said the driver. “I’m Mitch, poetry major Class of 1992.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Hard-working, medicine carrying dog Balto was a Siberian Husky. Balto was a sled dog who belonged to Leonhard Seppala, a musher and dog breeder. Balto was born in Nome, Alaska, in 1923 and his body is now displayed in the Cleveland Museum of Natural History in Ohio.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In a standard Monopoly game box, what type of dog is featured as one of the playable game pieces?