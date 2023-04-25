TODAY’S WORD is accentuate. Example: “Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative—don’t mess with Mister In Between.” (Source: 1944 song “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive” written by Harold Arlen and sung by Johnny Mercer.)

MONDAY’S WORD was teleological. It means exhibiting or relating to design or purpose, especially in nature. Example: The teleological podcast “99 Percent Invisible” with Roman Mars is interesting and entertaining, so when it came out with a book, we got copies of it to give as Christmas gifts.

New books

Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman today will be processing these new books to put out on the shelves Thursday for circulation:

“Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane

“The Loner: a Long, Tall Texans Novel” by Diana Palmer

“With My Little Eye” by Joshilyn Jackson

“Paper Cuts: a Secret, Book, and Scone Society Novel” by Ellery Adams

“Cinnamon Twisted: a Deputy Donut Mystery” by Ginger Bolton

Bags

This is National Library Week, and to celebrate, the Blue Ridge Regional Library is giving away free drawstring bags, Thursday through Saturday. These sharp bags will be given one per person, while supplies last.

The library also has eco-friendly canvas tote bags for sale at all branches.

Scavenger hunt

Through Wednesday, the Martinsville Library is hosting a Kids Scavenger Hunt for children ages 5 through 14. Each participant who completes the hunt will receive a special treat, the library promises, adding, “Parents, bring your children and make it a family affair.’ This free activity is part of National Library Week observance. For more information, call the library at 276-403-5430.

Today’s Chuckle

Two complete strangers, a man and a woman, had to share a berth on a cross-country train ride. Though they were initially embarrassed about and uncomfortable with sharing such intimate quarters, they soon settled in, he on the top bunk, she on the lower bunk.

In the middle of the night, he leaned down and woke the woman, saying, “Would you be kind enough to go over to the closet to get me a blanket? I’m getting cold.”

“I have a better idea,” she said. “Just for tonight, let’s pretend we’re married.

“That’s a great idea!” he replied enthusiastically.

“Good,” she said. “Now go on down and get your own danged blanket and leave me in peace.”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1942 Little Golden Book “The Poky Little Puppy,”the mother dog warns the puppies “No desserts ever! Unless puppies never dig holes under this fence again!”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Garth Williams illustrated Little Golden Books “Mister Dog: The Dog Who Belonged to Himself,” “The Sailor Dog,” “The Friendly Book,” “Baby Animals,” “Baby Farm Animals” and probably more. What major children’s book, and another unrelated major series popular among young and adult readers alike, did he also illustrate?