Stroller: Bring us some figgy pudding - or other timely treats

TODAY’S WORD is proscribe. Example: The convenience store where Sharon stopped on a road trip had a wall of photos of people who have been proscribed from shopping there.

FRIDAY’S WORD was recalcitrant. It means having an obstinately uncooperative attitude toward authority or discipline. Example: Molly was completely recalcitrant towards her parents after they took away her phone for getting home only 5 minutes after her curfew.

Figs

Figs are ripening all over the area. They are delicious eaten straight picked. Here are some other ways to enjoy them:

Fig and Goat Cheese Tranche: Preheat oven to 355 degrees. Roll out a block of puff pastry. Brush with beaten egg and pierce with a fork. Bake on a baking sheet for 10 minutes. Remove and lay another tray on top, and return to oven for 10 minutes. Remove, and allow to cool slightly.

Preheat grill to medium high. Spread 1/2 cup fig jam over pastry base; crumble over it 4 oz. goat cheese; sprinkle with 1 tsp. chopped rosemary and lay wedges of figs on top. Place under grill for 2 or 2 minutes, until cheese is lightly golden. Drizzle with honey.

Fig and Raspberry Oat Slice: Preheat oven to 355 degrees. Grease and line a long rectangular baking pan. Combine 1 1/2 cup flour, 3 TBS cornstarch, 1 tsp. baking powder and 1 1/4 cup rolled oats. Rub in 1/2 pound butter (roughly chopped), until it resembles crumbs. Stir in 2/3 cup sugar. Using damp hands, smooth three-quarters of the mixture into pan. Spread 1/4 cup raspberry jam over the top, the scatter over it 1 cup berries and 12 fig quarters. Mix remaining oat mixture with 1 TBS raw sugar and 1 TBS oats, then dot over fruit. Bake for 40-45 minutes until crisp and golden. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then slice and serve.

Fig and Honey Smoothie: In a blender, blend 4 medium figs (no stems), 1/2 ripe banana, 8 ounces plain Greek yogurt, 1 TBS honey, 1 pinch salt, 1/4 to 1/2 cup milk.

Fig bread: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9- by 5-inch loaf pans. Beat 3 large eggs, then beat in 2 1/4 cups sugar. With the mixer on low speed, add 2 cups mashed ripe figs and 3/4 cup vegetable oil. Sift together 3 cups flour, 2 tsp. baking soda, 1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon; blend wet and dry ingredients. Stir in 1/2 cup buttermilk and 1 cup chopped pecans. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, until toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Fig and Spinach Salad: Arrange 2 large handfuls fresh spinach, 8 fig halves, slices from 1 avocado, 1/3 cup toasted walnuts and 1/4 cup chopped red onions. Top with a dressing made of 1/2 cup olive oil, 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar, 2 cloves garlic (minced), 1 TBS Dijon mustard and 1 tsp. maple syrup.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A whale can jump approximately 45 to 50 feet into the air.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Around how long can a whale hold its breath?