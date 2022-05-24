Stroller: Bringing back poppy seeds to the dinner table

TODAY’S WORD is quackle. Example: Byron was shoveling the delicious cookout food into his mouth so fast without thoroughly chewing that he began to quackle.

MONDAY’S WORD was mabble. It means to wrap up. Example: As the crowd started to get antsy at the community meeting, the speaker proceeded to mabble his speech so that people could leave.

Almond-poppy seed noodles

Poppy seeds used to be more commonly used in food, but you don’t come across them too much anymore. That’s a shame, because they impart such a good taste to foods.

When Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky was going through 1972 editions of the Bulletin to prepare for upcoming “Today in History” columns, she came upon this unique and intriguing recipe for almond-poppy seed noodles, shared by Mrs. Edwin A. Fuevog of Corn Tassel Trail:

Melt 2 sticks margarine slowly over low heat, and add 1 ½ cups slivered, blanched almonds, and saute until golden. Stir in half a cup of poppy seeds and add ¾ tablespoon salt. Cook two 8-ounce packages of wide noodles in salt and water according to package directions. Drain the noodles and turn the noodles back into the pan in which you have cooked them. Pour mixture of nuts, poppy seeds and butter over drained noodles and mix lightly.

Cultural showcases

New College Institute later in the week will have two programs to highlight cultures.

Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. in the lecture hall, there will be a display on Asian American and Pacific Islander culture. Chris Niblett will be the speaker.

The next day, Thursday, from 4-6 p.m. the focus will be Jewish-American Heritage Month.

Cooking tips

To get water to boil faster, cover the pot when heating it. That traps in the heat.

To prevent water from spilling over when you are boiling a food, such as pasta, lay a wooden spoon across the top of the pot.

Have at least two sets of measuring cups — one for wet ingredients and one for dry ingredients. That saves you from having to wash and dry cups to use them again.

After chopping food, flip the knife over and use its dull top edge to scrape the pieces off the cutting board and into the pan or bowl.

After you’ve handled peppers, squeeze lemon juice over your hands and rub it in. This cuts out the hotness of the peppers.

Squeeze leftover tomato paste into a ziplock bag, separate into usable portions with your fingers and squeeze flat — then just snap off the right amount when you need it.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The chocolate chip cookie was invented before the chocolate chip. When Ruth Graves Wakefield from Toll House Inn created chocolate chip cookies in 1937 by adding cut-up pieces of a chocolate bar to a cookie recipe, the first chocolate chips were created. In 1941, Nestle started selling chocolate in chip or morsel form.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many bakery items are typically contained in a baker’s dozen?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.