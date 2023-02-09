TODAY’S WORD is assiduous. Example: Thanks to the assiduous attention Lee paid to the decor, lightly perfumed air, arrangement of products and general atmosphere of luxury and tranquility, his stop was a favorite of even the fussiest of society ladies.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was charlatan. It means a person who is trying to deceive you with false claims. Example: Most of the congregation seemed impressed by the flashy preacher, but Betty and Amos saw him as a charlatan who knew how to get the love-offering plate filled.

Gardening puns

The Farmers’ Almanac wraps up three matters in one article: “Gardening Plant Valentine Puns for Gardeners You Love!,” published on Feb. 8. Here are some —

“You make me thrive.” Plant sage near carrots, because sage keeps away the bugs while also improving the flavor of carrots.

“I’ve got you covered.” Rhubarb gives partial shade for onions.

“You know how to get through to me.” Radishes are good to plant near all sorts of other plants—beets, pole beans and cucumbers, for example. They aerate soil nicely.

Today is ...

National Cut the Cord Day

National Giving Hearts Day (second Thursday in February)

National Pizza Day

National Bagel and Lox Day

National Toothache Day

One of them we love (Pizza) and one we’d rather avoid (Toothache). One we didn’t understand — Cut the Cord Day. We had to look that one up.

According to National Day Calendar, Cut the Cord Day started in 2020. It was proposed by Sling TV, and accepted by National Day Calendar, to encourage people to cancel their cable TV service and watch TV by online streaming instead.

There may be one day to cut out cable, but there’s a whole month to celebrate cable TV: September. Cable TV Month was founded by the National Cable Television Association and is recognized not by the National Day Calendar but by checkiday.com.

But National Toothache Day?

National Day Calendar says Toothache Day’s origin is not known. It’s not actually meant to celebrate painful teeth but rather to encourage good dental care to keep teeth from hurting.

Today’s chuckle

A car pulled over and asked Bubba, “Does this road go to the Checkered Pig?”

“I dunno,” replied Bubba.

“Well, is it on the way to Patrick & Henry Community College?”

“I dunno,” replied Bubba.

“They said it was on the same road as the Henry County Administration building. You oughta know that one. It’s a big place. Is this that road?”

“I dunno,” replied Bubba.

“You don’t know much, do you?” asked the driver.

“Nope—but I ain’t lost,” said Bubba.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Cable broadband was introduced n 1996. It used cable TV infrastructure to transmit data faster than DSL.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: For internet service, what is the name for flexible strands of glass that allow data to move at the speed of light?