Stroller: Buckwheat pancakes the hard way or the easy way

TODAY’S WORD is nauseant. Example: After eating at her favorite Mexican restaurant for the first time since she found out she was pregnant, Kristina found out the food had become a nauseant.

TUESDAY’S WORD was meldrop. It means: A drop of mucus at the nose. Example: While Kent had the flu, his mother wiped a meldrop from his face when he was too weak and out of it to do it himself.

Buckwheat pancakes

There was a time when buckwheat pancakes were a regular on the breakfast table. They have a deep, hearty and pleasant taste. The Stroller used to make buckwheat pancakes for years — kicked off by reading one of the Little House on the Prairie books in which that was one of the main things the Ingalls family had to eat during a long, hard winter. Nowadays you can barely find buckwheat at the store, or if you do, it’s much more expensive than regular flour.

Buckwheat is not a flour and is naturally gluten-free. This one-time staple of our forefathers now is coming back in style because it’s gluten-free and also very nutritious and versatile.

Buckwheat is a pseudocereal. It is the seed of a flowering plant in the knotweed family, related to rhubarb and sorrel, and often is grown as a cover crop.

Buckwheat pancakes

1 cup buckwheat flour

1 1/2 tsp. sugar

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. salt

1 1/4 tsp. buttermilk

1 large egg, beaten

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

1 TBS butter

Whisk dry ingredients together in a medium bowl. Beat buttermilk egg and vanilla together in a large bowl. Pour the dry mixture into the liquid and whisk until the batter is smooth and thick. Let rest until bubbles form and batter relaxes, about 5 minutes.

Melt butter on a hot griddle over medium heat, then drop batter by large spoonfuls. Cook until bubbles form and the edges dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on the other side, 2 to 3 minutes.

Breakfast

Now you see why we are talking about buckwheat pancakes today. They’ll be on the table Saturday. Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road will have its monthly breakfast Saturday, from 6-10 a.m. The breakfast is all-you-can eat and includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, apples, gravy, biscuits, pancakes (both buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. The cost is $8.

Chocolates

Joe Kozlowski, who was trying to help the skittish dog at Nautica, sent the Stroller a box of rich Godiva chocolates for Christmas. We don’t have his email address anymore, so anyone who knows him, please let him know the ladies of the Bulletin have been enjoying the treat (yes there are a few men at the office, but somehow the ladies seem to get to the chocolate first).

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A pomegranates has around 600 seeds. They can be eaten raw, smashed to a juice or ground into a powder for sweetener.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first vegetable planted in space?