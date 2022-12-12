Stroller: Catching and stopping the uptown drag-racers

TODAY’S WORD is nomophobia. Example: Kylie’s freak-out after misplacing her phone led her mother to think that her daughter had nomophobia.

SUNDAY’S WORD was hellacious. It means an awful experience. Example: Harriet left a tough day of work at the local grocery store and went to grab a drink with a friend, hoping to put the hellacious day behind her.

Drag racing

Uptown merchants are still concerned about drag racing that’s been going on along Church Street. The most recent reports are that it’s happening really late at night.

The matter was addressed in the Nov. 20 Stroller, in which Martinsville Deputy Chief of Police Rob Fincher said that pretty soon the department will receive traffic-recording cameras that will get pictures of the drivers and the tag numbers.

More recently, he and Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper are working on a plan to get some of the crosswalk areas elevated to create speed bumps. “Similar designs have been very effective in other localities,” he said.

Black beans

Do you ever cook something to the point you don’t need recipes but then over the years it’s less and less good to the point you realize you have to look up recipes again to make it? (You don’t? Then you’re a level above the Stroller.)

That happened in the Stroller’s house with black beans. When we finally decided to find a recipe again, we came upon the best one yet, from the website CookieandKate.com. It’s so good it’s worth sharing. (Tip: to get kids to eat this, mince the onion in pieces so tiny they won’t notice them. That’s hard to do with the eyes tearing up.)

1 pound (16 ounces or scant 2 ½ cups) dried black beans

1 medium red onion, chopped

4 medium cloves garlic, peeled but left whole

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 teaspoon ground cumin

One strip of orange zest, about 2 inches long by ½ inch wide

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (omit or reduce if sensitive to spice)

8 cups water, more if needed

2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro, optional

1 tablespoon lime juice

Rinse beans well and pour into a 4-quart or larger saucepan. Add onion, garlic, bay leaves, olive oil, salt, cumin, orange zest and red pepper flakes (if using) to the pot. Pour in the water.

Cover pot and bring to boil over high heat. Remove lid, reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. Test if beans are ready to eat; if not, cook for another 15 to 30 minutes. Remove bay leaves and orange zest before stirring. Serve topped with sour cream and/or chopped avocado.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A star is traditionally placed on top of a Christmas tree to symbolize the star of Bethlehem that the Wise Men saw on the day of Jesus’ birth that led them to him to give him gifts or gold, frankincense and myrrh.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What are the Wise Men of the Bible sometimes called?