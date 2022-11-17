Stroller: Cats accept their fate, but what must chickens be thinking?

TODAY’S WORD is scintillate. Example: Jay’s dress for homecoming was a scintillating midnight blue that she picked so she would stand out in a crowd at the school dance.

A big shock

Sometimes the world just seems to turn upside down on us. We’re fine and happy one day, then from out of the blue everything goes wrong, or tragedy strikes, and we are left feeling hopeless and confused.

That must be what everyone’s new pets and other animals think in a week like this. Those creatures too young to have experienced winter before must have been really surprised.

Yesterday the Stroller was thinking of the pullets: What must they be thinking of all that cold rain?

They were kept warm and dry when they first came to the house as chicks in August. It wasn’t long before they had daily excursions outdoors on the grass, in an enclosure to keep them safe from the dog, cats and other chickens. In In October, finally, they were big enough to wander around free outdoors.

In that first week or two of freedom, they were still brought into a warm place at night. Then it was time for them to spend their nights in the coop.

For about a week, the pullets were picked up one by one from the place they had decided to perch for the night and placed into the coop with the older chickens. Finally they figured out the coop was their new home, and they went into it on their own at dusk.

So they had a couple of months of enjoying pretty days wandering about as they so desired. The cold, dreary, wet and rainy Tuesday must have come as a shock to them. Do they realize the rain is just temporary, or do they think life has suddenly, with neither warning nor explanation, turned terrible? Do they have enough memory and thought process to compare the bad weather Tuesday to beautiful days they had enjoyed previously, or do they just take things as they come without assessing?

Meanwhile, the cats seem to have reconciled themselves to the fact that it’s cold weather once again. For several days, the cats have gone to the door to be let out, then immediately meow outside the door to be let back in. Yet minutes later, back they are at the door again, apparently expecting the weather to have corrected itself to acceptable levels.

Finally, by Tuesday, they had stopped asking, and instead, taken to the cushions in front of the fire, snoozing.

