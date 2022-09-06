Stroller: Caution: Persimmons should carry a warning label

TODAY’S WORD is repast. Example: After the regular Sunday service, a repast will be held in the fellowship hall.

SUNDAY’S WORD was franic, a new accidental invention by line dance teacher Sue-Ann Ehmann. She was meaning to say both “fret” and “panic” at the same time, and it came out “franic.” She and her students had a laugh, but the hybrid word has good potential to stand on its own, doesn’t it? Example: “If you don’t get the steps at first, don’t franic; just keep dancing—you’ll catch on.”

Persimmons

In Sunday’s Stroller we said that persimmons are starting to get ripe now and are ready to be enjoyed. We should have clarified: Enjoy them cooked into your oatmeal, cookies, cake, pudding or other dishes with other ingredients that include sugar.

Carl White sent in a clear warning on persimmons: The “best persimmons in [the] history of the world grow on trees in Martinsville, Va., However, like all persimmons, they cannot be eaten until after the fall’s first frost. Attempts to consume before first front will turn the mouth inside-out and be a preview of the gates of hell.”

Discovery Room

When you’ve got little ones to entertain, bear in mind a place that’s great for creativity, plus it’s free — the Discovery Room at Piedmont Arts.

When Stroller Junior was little, there were regular family trips to the Discovery Room. It has all sorts of supplies and toys for creativity: musical instruments (including the really awesome rain stick), dress-up clothes, a puppet theater and a fully stocked art corner with all kinds of supplies.

The Stroller family hasn’t been in the Discovery Room lately, but made a return trip in August when Junior’s little cousins arrived for a visit. The children played with everything in there, and then sat down at the art table.

They colored in a coloring book specific to Martinsville and Henry County. We can’t remember right now who made it nor what it commemorates, but there is a new coloring book out there with local sites on each page.

Then they made cat toys out of colorful, fuzzy pipe cleaners and feathers. Next, it was off for some drinks and snacks at Leatherwood Grocery, to play with Miss Kitty’s three friendly little kittens. The children left a cat toy with proprietor Larry McNeely so he could keep up the fun.

Today’s chuckle

At bedtime, Marla told her son to say his prayers and ask God to help him be a good boy.

Later, little Bobby’s parents overheard him: “And help me be a good boy if you can, but if you can’t don’t worry about it, because I’m having fun the way I am.”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: James Dean was the first actor to receive posthumous Academy Award nominations for Best Actor, one for “East of Eden” (1955) and the other for “Giant” (1956).

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How old was James Dean when he died in a car wreck?