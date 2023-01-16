Stroller: Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message

TODAY’S WORD is barm. Example: Cameron brought back her beer to the bar because she thought there was too much barm on the top.

SUNDAY’S WORD was leucocholy. It means: a state of feeling that accompanies preoccupation with trivial and insipid diversions. Example: After Kyle retired, he was surprised to find himself feeling leucocholy with all the free time he had available, when what he had assumed he’d be feeling was freedom and excitement.

MLK Jr. Day

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a holiday honoring the hero of the Civil Rights movement, who brought logic, compassion and justice to a torn America — or, least, got as far as anyone could on that mission.

The Rev. Tyler Millner of Morning Star Holy Church has a collection of hundreds of items relating to Dr. King and the Civil Rights movement. Today at 1 p.m. he will present the lecture “King, King & the Beloved Community” at his church, 2938 Stoney Mountain Road, Axton.

The goal of his exhibit, as a flyer describes it, “is threefold — to expose/educate, inspire and be a catalyst for renewed critical thinking, while encouraging the community to be proactive in advancing the ‘Beloved Community’ and ‘Black History’ education.”

King would be 94 were he still living, Millner points out.

His actual birthday was Jan. 15.

Corn and potato chowder

This corn and potato chowder recipe was featured in the Jan. 9, 2007 edition of the Martinsville Bulletin and was contributed by Teri Shumate.

Ingredients:

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

salt, to taste

freshly ground white pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons butter, divided

3 cups diced onions

¾ cup crumbs from unsalted oyster crackers

¼ cup flour

2 cups water

1 cup clam juice

2 cups broth of chicken, beef or ham

3 cups diced potatoes

2 cups half-and-half

2 cups frozen corn kernels, defrosted

garlic powder to taste

Directions:

Begin by chopping up the red and green bell peppers. Next, sauté them briefly in two tablespoons of butter and then add salt and white pepper to taste before setting them aside.

Mix liquids with one tablespoon of butter before adding potatoes and onions, cooking until done. Mix cracker crumbs, flour and seasonings together and add to potato and onion mixture.

Add red and green peppers before mixing well and then bring to a boil. Add half-and-half, corn, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Simmer the mixture for 15-20 minutes before serving with a side of choice; bread is recommended.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Spanish the word Dorito, also a popular chip, means “little golden things“ when translated to English. The Frito-Lay vice president said that it means “little bits of gold,” but the first is a more accurate translation.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What do the different numbers of lobes on bell peppers indicate?