TODAY’S WORD is hooligan. Example: Don’t go down that alley; it’s often full of rouges and hooligans.

MONDAY’S WORD was mussed. It means a confused conflict. Example: Hilary was mussed when she heard her sister was moving across the country for a job opportunity when she had told her the day before that she was happy with her current job in their hometown.

Lost bunny

A pretty mottled grey rabbit, with a tuft of brownish beige fur on its head and bottom of face, has been hopping around the Meadowview Lane area of Martinsville, Laura Pickett Hundley reports on Facebook. He has a collar with a bell attached. No one has been able to catch him, but they are hoping his family can be found. If it could be your rabbit, look it up on her Facebook page, or you might come across it elsewhere on Facebook, because people have been sharing the post.

Fresh bread

When you choose bread at the store, you can calculate how fresh it is by checking the color of the plastic tag that clips the bag shut. Each color indicates the day of the week the bread was baked: beige, Monday; orange, Tuesday; yellow, Wednesday; blue, Thursday; green, Friday; red, Saturday; and white, Sunday.

Today’s chuckle

These are actual answers someone filled out on a job application for a fast-food place:

Last position held: Target for middle-management hostility

Salary: Less than I’m worth

Most notable achievement: My incredible collection of Scotch tape, Post-It notes and pens

Reasons for leaving: It was lousy

Hours available to work: Any

Preferred hours: 1-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Do you have any special skills? Yes, but they’re better suited to a more intimate environment

Have you received any special award or recognition? A wealthy Nigerian widow is so impressed with my character and integrity that she is in the process of leaving me her dead husband’s fortune

May we contact your current employer? If I had one, would I be here?

Do you have a car? I think the more appropriate question would be, “Do you have a car that runs, and a license?”

Do you smoke? Only when set on fire

What would you like to be doing in five years? Living in the Bahamas with a wealthy model who thinks I’m the best thing since sliced bread. Actually, I’d like to be doing that now.

Sign here: Sagittarius with some characteristics of Libra

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The tallest mountain of earth varies depending on where you measure from. If you measure from sea level Mount Everest is the tallest at 29,031.69 feet or 5.5 miles tall. If you measure from the base of the mountain, then Mauna Kea is the tallest mountain. Though it is only 13,802 feet of mountain above sea level, there is 33,497 feet of mountain in total if measured from the base of the mountain which is under sea level.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why do chameleons change their colors?