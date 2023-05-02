TODAY’S WORD is fioritura. Example: In an attempt to wow the audience, the opera singer added several fioriture to each verse she sang.

MONDAY’S WORD was marginalia. It means marginal notes or embellishments (as in a book) or nonessential items. Example: Clarice found all the martinalia left behind by the books’ previous owner to be quite distracting.

Hot titles

The Blue Ridge Regional Library notified the Stroller of the most recent hot titles that release today and will be available to check out on Thursday. They are: “All the days of summer” by Nancy Thayer, “The secret book of Flora Lea” by Patti Callahan Henry, “The secret to happiness” by Suzanne Woods Fisher, “The bride wore white” by Amanda Quick and “The 23rd midnight: the new women’s murder club novel” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro.

Not a done deal

The Bulletin received a call from a council member in the City asking that we remind citizens that the budget recently presented by the city manager is a proposed budget — the operative word being “proposed.” There will be three worksessions on May 10, May 16 and May 17 and a public hearing on May 9. Council may adjust the proposed budget as they see fit before it goes into effect for the next fiscal year which begins on July 1.

Today’s chuckle

A man goes skydiving for the first time and after listening to the instructor all day, he’s ready to go. Excited, he jumps out of the airplane and after a bit, he pulls the ripcord.

Nothing happens. He tries again — still nothing.

He started to panic, but remembers his back-up chute and so he pulls that cord.

Nothing happens. He frantically begins pulling both cords, but to no avail.

Suddenly, he looks down and he can’t believe his eyes. Another man is in the air with him, but he’s going up!

Just as the other guy passes by, the skydiver yells, “Hey, do you know anything about skydiving?”

The other guy yells back, “No! Do you know anything about gas stoves?”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Goodnight Moon” and “The Runaway Bunny” were illustrated by Clement Gazzam Hurd (1908-1988), and American artist known for illustrations of children’s picture books, especially collaborations with writer Margaret Wise Brown.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: This Friday is Cinco de Mayo and not surprisingly, 47% of all drinks ordered on this day in the U.S. are margaritas. The sales of this drink that include a beloved Mexican alcohol could not be enjoyed by all Mexican people. Centuries ago, Aztec priests used to make a milky beer-like drink from the agave plant called pulque. Only the priests could consume it. After a steep decline, this alcoholic drink is slowly beginning to make a comeback and is considered to be a necessary ingredient to the margaritas that are consumed today.