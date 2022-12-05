Stroller: Cheery Christmas hors d'oeuvres for holday parties

Christmas hors oeuvres

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Dec. 12 is a major Mexican holiday called “el dia de la Virgen,” honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe — one of their ways of referring to the Virgin Mary. It is said that Mary appeared on the hill of Tepeyac in Mexico in 1531 to an indigenous peasant, Juan Diego. She asked that he have a shrine built to her at that place, but when he brought that message to the Archbishop in Mexico City, he was not believed. On a second appearance on the hill, Mary told him to pick flowers to give to the Archbishop as proof — even though flowers were not in season and not growing in the area at the time. He filled his cloak with flowers, which he gave to the Archbishop. The Archbishop recognized them as Castilian roses, which did not grow in Mexico at that time. Even more amazingly, after the roses had tumbled out of the cloak, an image of the Virgin Mary remained emblazoned on the cloak. A shrine was built on that spot, where now the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe is. More than 20 million people visit the Basilica each year — and many of them, including the Stroller many years ago, see that very cloak, which is on display, under carefully monitored conditions. One of the most significant Mexican Christmas carols, “La Guadalupana,” commemorates that appearance of Mary.