Stroller: Cheery Christmas hors d'oeuvres for holday parties

TODAY’S WORD is mogul. Example: In its heyday, the Martinsville-Henry County area boasted several textile and furniture moguls among its residents.
SUNDAY’S WORD was panjandrum. It means a person who has or claims to have a great deal of authority or influence. Example: The Rev. Mike Slocum was a panjandrum on the New Testament.
Christmas hors oeuvres
For your holiday parties, why not make the finger foods Christmasy? Here are some ways:
Cut homemade crackers and cookies into Christmas shapes.
Wrap mozzarella balls in basil leaves, roasted red pepper slices and cooked bacon and pierce them onto toothpicks or skewers.
Instead of making a cheese ball, form the cheese into a Christmas tree shape. Stick into it rows of slivered almonds diagonally up around the tree like tinsel; stick in grape tomatoes like ornaments; press minced fresh parsley onto the surface to make the tree green; and put a yellow star cut of pineapple or cheese on top.
People are also reading…
Arrange olives, dates, cherry tomatoes and little rounds of mozzarella around a platter in a wreath shape.
Make tortilla roll-ups with Christmas-colored ingredients, such as spinach wrap topped with herbed cream cheese which has diced red and green peppers mixed into it; stack the roll-ups in a Christmas tree shape; put on grape tomatoes like ornaments; and top with a star-shaped slice of cheese or pineapple.
Top a block of cream cheese with colorful red pepper jelly, and serve with crackers.
SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Dec. 12 is a major Mexican holiday called “el dia de la Virgen,” honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe — one of their ways of referring to the Virgin Mary. It is said that Mary appeared on the hill of Tepeyac in Mexico in 1531 to an indigenous peasant, Juan Diego. She asked that he have a shrine built to her at that place, but when he brought that message to the Archbishop in Mexico City, he was not believed. On a second appearance on the hill, Mary told him to pick flowers to give to the Archbishop as proof — even though flowers were not in season and not growing in the area at the time. He filled his cloak with flowers, which he gave to the Archbishop. The Archbishop recognized them as Castilian roses, which did not grow in Mexico at that time. Even more amazingly, after the roses had tumbled out of the cloak, an image of the Virgin Mary remained emblazoned on the cloak. A shrine was built on that spot, where now the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe is. More than 20 million people visit the Basilica each year — and many of them, including the Stroller many years ago, see that very cloak, which is on display, under carefully monitored conditions. One of the most significant Mexican Christmas carols, “La Guadalupana,” commemorates that appearance of Mary.
TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does “Noche Buena” refer to in Mexican Christmas traditions?