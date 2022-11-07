Stroller: Chickens always have a hard time finding the doorways

TODAY’S WORD is synecdoche. Example: Kelly always had trouble following her grandparents’ conversations because they used a lot of synecdoches she was too young to be familiar with.

SUNDAY’S WORD was progenitor. It means a person or thing from which a person, animal or plant is descended or originates; an ancestor or parent. Example: Harold signed up for ancestry.com and found that his progenitors came from Scotland.

Planting now

The big question everyone was asking last week was: “Can these be planted now?”

For three days, the Bulletin had a plant giveaway in the covered entryway into the office. Except for a few pots of basil which have to be kept indoors over the winter, they were perennials and yes, now is the perfect time to plant them.

Perennials (plants that come back each year) can be divided now and replanted in other areas of your gardens, or shared with friends (that’s what the Bulletin was doing with the plant giveaway). This is the best time of year to do that, because plants will have the winter and spring to establish their roots in the soil. If they are planted in the spring, they don’t have enough time to get themselves ready for the relentless heat of summer.

The nursery is closed

The Stroller’s young chickens are out to face the world now. They are 12 weeks old, old enough to not be pampered at night anymore and start sleeping in the chicken house instead.

On that first night, Stroller waited until dark (when the birds stay where they’re put), then picked up each pullet and gently set her up on a branch inside the coop to roost. They looked alarmed, and as long as they could see the light from the flashlight tried to jump down, but as soon as the light was turned off they stayed put.

Right before sunup the next morning the Stroller went out to be there to ensure a smooth awakening. After all, the big chickens were in the coop with them. When the sun rose, the young chickens jumped down from their perches and walked around inside the coop, looking surprised. It took a while, but three of them finally went out. The fourth one looked out the window and squawked pitifully for her companions, but it took her an awful long time to find the doorway, despite having seen them walk through it, then seen the Stroller waving through it and holding the food in through it. Chickens always do have a hard time remembering the doorways.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The world’s largest pizza was prepared in Rome, Italy in December of 2012 and was called the Pizza Ottava. It was made by a team of five chefs led by Dovilio Nardi, made from 9 tons of gluten-free flour and was 1261.65 square meters in size. The gluten-free pizza was made to raise awareness for Celiac disease and 48 hours to make.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the most popular day to order a pizza?