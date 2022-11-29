Stroller: Choose a Christmas tree for not just looks but smell too

TODAY’S WORD is largesse. Example: The company owner’s largesse was greatly appreciated especially in December, when he would give grand bonuses to his staff in plenty of time for them to do their Christmas shopping.

MONDAY’S WORD was bauble. It means a small, showy trinket or decoration. Example: Shelby filled the box with shiny baubles nestled in tissue paper, then closed the box and tied it with a satin ribbon.

Best-smelling Christmas trees

While going through the Farmer’s Almanac online, we came upon this: “Top 5 Fragrant Christmas Trees,” published Monday:

1. Balsam Fir, which has short, flat, dark green needles (but the trees dry out quickly) (Its resin was used to treat wounds during the Civil War)

2. Douglas Fir, with soft, flat, blunt-tipped needles

3. Fraser Fir, with needles dark green on top and silver underneath (these trees may last up to 6 weeks)

4. Scotch Pine, with short, sharp needles

5. Colorado Blue Spruce, which has a bluish hue

That list, however, didn’t include the Concolor, which has 2- to 3-inch needles that are powdery green to a light powdery blue color. The Stroller got one at the Bowers tree lot on Appalachian Drive. The Bowers family said the tree is famous for its distinctive citrus-like scent and suggested simmering some of the needles. Right after the tree was set up at home, Stroller Junior did just that — and the house did have a pleasant, refreshing smell.

Ruck Sack fundraiser

Dennis Bender’s November Ruck Sack Fundraiser for Stop Soldier Suicide is coming to an end at 4 p.m. Wednesday with a final event at the Smith River Sports Complex.

There will be hot dogs, chips and drinks in exchange for a donation to the fundraiser sponsored by Chatmoss Crossing and Frye Fence & Curbscaping. Donations can be made in cash or through the donation link on the Faceook page “Dennis’s fundraiser for Stop Soldier Suicide.”

Bender has walked 80 miles as of Monday and hasn’t missed a single day in November. He will be walking a total of 22 miles on Wednesday.

All donations from the event will be donated to Stop Soldier Suicide.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Sometimes gargoyles are called “grotesques,” but a grotesque originally meant buried Roman ornamental decorations that were discovered during the Renaissance in buried ruins called grotte. Both gargoyles and grotesques, often fearsome looking creatures, have been attributed with the power to ward off evil spirits, guarding the buildings they occupy and protecting the people inside. However, it is only a gargoyle which performs the function of removing rainwater through a spout; a grotesque is purely decorative.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which American city has more than 20 authentic gargoyles and hundreds of grotesques, many of which are featured in the “Downtown Dragons” tour run by the History and Landmarks Foundation?