Stroller: Christmas shopping starts this weekend – right here

TODAY’S WORD is sparsile. Example: In science class, Joey learned that the sun is considered a sparsile.

THURSDAY’S WORD was scintillate. It means to emit flashes of light; sparkle. Example: Jay’s dress for homecoming was a scintillating midnight blue that she picked so she would stand out in a crowd at the school dance.

Tasty breakfast

We can start our mornings out heartily Saturday with our choice of area home-cooked breakfasts, then top off the day with a great supper.

Piedmont Masonic Lodge on Starling Avenue will have a country breakfast from 7-9:30. Eggs, biscuits and gravy, bacon and apples are on the menu, for $7 a plate.

Ridgeway United Methodist Church will host a free community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m.

After breakfast, head on down to the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, where starting at 11 a.m. they’ll have Brunswick stew for $8 a quart. If spaghetti with a side of cash raffle suits your mood better, that’s at the Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department at 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, from 4-6:30 p.m.

Homemade gifts

Black Friday may be a week away, but in the MHC area Christmas shopping starts this weekend in Bassett, with the popular Bassett Band Boosters Craft Show. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

A homemade gift is unique, and buying it supports our community directly (why send our money off through the internet to The Great Unknown?). The Bassett craft show has all sorts of homemade items ranging from the very useful to the purely decorative.

Meanwhile, in uptown Martinsville, Forrest Forschmiedt has taken a leap of faith in both the artistic talent in this area as well as local residents’ good taste in items and dedication to supporting the local community — with his new store Made in Martinsville, at 105 E. Main St. The store has all sorts of locally made things, from more than 30 local artists and makers. His phone number is 276-201-9075, if you’d like more information.

Retired executive Joe Williams is on a second career of sorts: He has become famous for whimsical reindeer ornaments he makes from wine corks. All proceeds go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s Disease. Those ornaments can be purchased locally at Hamlet Kitchen, Hamlet Vineyard, Walsh’s Chicken and Quality Printing on Virginia Avenue. So many people have at least one of his reindeer ornaments that now one is a classic gift to represent Martinsville.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first Thanksgiving feast lasted for three days and took place between late September and early November. The feast celebrated the annual harvest and was attended by both settlers of the Plymouth Colony and local Wampanoag Native Americans.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: On average, how many Americans travel for the Thanksgiving holiday?