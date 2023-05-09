TODAY’S WORD is deepfake. Example: The deepfakes on the internet these days are so convincing that they could really get some people in trouble for things they haven’t even done.

MONDAY’S WORD was cahoots. It means colluding or conspiring together secretly. Example: The English teachers were all in cahoots in their play to sway the administration to put the new teacher’s lounge with the fancy copier on their hall instead of in the social studies class rooms area.

Car tips

“Whether brand new or showing its age, your car is a treasure — or should be,” Heloise wrote in “Selected Tips From Heloise” (1984).

To freshen the air in a car after it begins to have a stale smell after the new car smell goes away, you can place a fabric softener sheet over one vent and tape it in place. Make sure to not tape it so tightly that it prevents air flow; and keep the other vents open.

If your car gets stuck on ice or snow and you have rubber floor mats in the car, remove the mats and shove them under the tires. Then when you step on the gas slowly the mat will allow you to get free.

When the year gets hotter and you want to avoid burning your hands when you grab the steering wheel or gearshift, put a towel over the steering wheel or a mitten or sock over the gearshift.

Today’s chuckle

Where do fish keep their money? River banks.

Who carries out operations in a river? A sturgeon.

You have to act quickly during a flood because it’s an emergent sea.

Clean it up

If you’re looking for a way to give back and clean up the earth a little bit, join the Dan River Basin Association this Saturday in Madison, North Carolina, at 9 a.m.

A joint team of paddlers and walkers will clean up a portion of the Dan River and surrounding areas. Paddlers must bring their own boat and life jackets and everyone should wear weather appropriate clothing that is sturdy, closed-toed shoes and bring gloves.

The group will meet at Madison River Park, 642 Lindsey Bridge Road in Madison, for debrief, introduction and to receive supplies for the clean-up. All volunteers will need to sign a waiver and sign up for which clean up group they will join.

Register at: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4baeaa28a7f8c70-danriver?fbclid=IwAR0ak-Fo8CUMkyGAcIu7l2p2w3nsXtdHcCxXsb-P_yHQv8hilBKLAyimXJc#/ or visit the Dan River Basin Association Facebook page and find the event page for Dan River Cleanup.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The current president of Mexico is Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Obrador was born on Nov. 13, 1953 and was elected president of Mexico in July 2018. He previously served as head of the Federal District government from 2000-2005 and ran unsuccessfully for president in 2006 and 2012. His political affiliation is the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PDR).

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many political parties dominate in Mexico?