Stroller: Cleaning up -- at home or on the Bingo games

TODAY’S WORD is blinkered. Example: Harry’s parents were completely blinkered and did not approve of his desire to get multiple tattoos and piercings after his 18th birthday.

MONDAY’S WORD was whiffler. It means: a person who frequently changes opinions or course. Example: Kiera is known as a whiffler amongst her friends because she has been known to agree with differing opinions based on the company she keeps even if those opinions clash.

Cleaning tips

To remove a stain from fabric, first blot it. Then mix a small amount of equal parts dish detergent and hydrogen peroxide. Apply it with a toothbrush or Q-tip. Then quickly blot or rinse the area with a wet rag.

To freshen up stinky shoes, put about a dozen drops onto a cotton ball. Put one cotton ball in each shoe and let the shoes sit overnight.

Clean blinds with rubbing alcohol sprayed from a spray bottle. Spray on the blinds, then wipe each slat with an inside-out (so the fuzzy side is out) sock on your hand.

If the water stream is not going in the directions it should, it may be clogged with hard deposits. Fill a bag with vinegar, and tie it around the showerhead; leave the showerhead soaking overnight. The hard water pieces will dissolve.

Fill a one-gallon ziplocked bag with two parts water and one part rubbing alcohol and leave it in the freezer. It will mostly, but not entirely, freeze, leaving it pliable. It makes a great cold compress when you need it, if someone gets hurt.

Bingo!

If you’re a fan of Bingo, get your fix with the weekly Bingo game held at 7 p.m. each Tuesday at the Fontaine Ruritan Club.

Today’s chuckle

A man was driving along the road one day and approached a stop sign. Without realizing a police officer was watching the intersection, he slowed down as he went through, but didn’t stop. He was pulled over two blocks later.

“License, registration and proof of insurance,” the officer told him.

“What are you stopping me for?” the man asked.

“You didn’t stop at that stop sign,” the officer said.

“I slowed down. What’s the difference?” the man asked.

The officer started whacking the man on his shoulders and head with his night stick. “Now,” said the officer, “do you want me to just slow down or to stop?”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: IPA stands for India Pale Ale and is a style of beer that was developed not in India, but in England.

It was created as a fix to the fact that it was too hot to brew in India and needed to survive a six-month journey by ship from England to get to India. The characteristically strong, heavily hopped beer would normally be aged like wine before drinking, thus fixing the issue and creating a beer that not only survived the journey but improved over it as well.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is a labeorphilist?

