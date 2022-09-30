 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Stroller: Coats, coffee and cookies this fall season

  • 0
The Stroller
Holly Kozelsky

TODAY’S WORD is multifarious. Example: Carson has many friends all of varying tastes and interests, allowing her to experience multifarious activities depending on with whom she spends time.

THURSDAY’S WORD was accede. It means to agree to a demand, request or treaty. Example: Amanda acceded to her two-year-old’s request for ice cream only with the condition that she eat all her broccoli first.

Coat Drive

On these chilly mornings do you think about kids waiting outside in the cold for their school buses?

Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Parson Buchanan, the folks at Martinizing dry cleaners, volunteers such as Jennifer Gregory and a host of donors sure do. That’s why they are kicking off the 27th Annual Coat Drive for Kids.

People are also reading…

Anyone wishing to donate a new or gently used coat for children and teenagers may drop them off at Hollywood Cinema or One-Hour Martinizing on Rives Road, through Nov. 30. You also can call Buchanan at 276-358-1463 to make other arrangements.

Coffee

The Ground Floor is always putting out new and seasonal flavors and items, but this weekend the local coffee shop has announced a unique special: a coffee flight.

A coffee flight is similar to that of a flight of wine or beer, just with coffee. You can now taste four smaller lattes, hot or iced, all at the same time. They will be available this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., so come on out and try some of the new fall flavors.

Pumpkin cookies

This is the Stroller’s favorite pumpkin cookie recipe, though it comes from dearcrissy.com, and it creates a delicious, soft cookie experience.

Cookies:

2 cups butter, softened

2 cups granulated sugar

2 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

1 15-oz can pumpkin

4 cups flour

Icing:

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla

3 or 4 cups powdered sugar

ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat the 2 cups of butter with mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and nutmeg and mix. Add eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in pumpkin, then the flour.

Drop dough on tray 2 inches apart and bake for 10-12 minutes. Rest until cool on wire rack.

Heat the 1/2 cup butter and brown sugar on stove until melted. Move to bowl and stir in milk and vanilla. Add powdered sugar until smooth. Spread on cookies add cinnamon on top.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1940s and ‘50s, Helen Shaw introduced primary new and innovative fly-tying techniques that are still used today. During high school, Shaw began tying flies in a local tackle shop in Wisconsin and after graduation worked full-time tying flies and training other people to as well. She even has a published fly fishing book called “Fly-Tying: Materials, Tools, and Techniques” from 1963.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was unique about Helen Shaw’s fly-tying book?

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helen Howell is all about education

Helen Howell is all about education

Helen Howell has her hands in many different pots, but there is a reoccurring theme in all her roes—her passion lies in the education and exploration of a variety of careers for children.

Kozelsky: The 2-week cost of 2 days

Kozelsky: The 2-week cost of 2 days

So based on a carefully orchestrated plan to take off for camp the moment the kid is home from school, by 9 p.m. the tent is finally set up, and the supper cooked. And that's only 25 miles from home.

Watch Now: Related Video

Coffee may lower your risk of heart problems, a new study found

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert