Stroller: Coats, coffee and cookies this fall season

TODAY’S WORD is multifarious. Example: Carson has many friends all of varying tastes and interests, allowing her to experience multifarious activities depending on with whom she spends time.

THURSDAY’S WORD was accede. It means to agree to a demand, request or treaty. Example: Amanda acceded to her two-year-old’s request for ice cream only with the condition that she eat all her broccoli first.

Coat Drive

On these chilly mornings do you think about kids waiting outside in the cold for their school buses?

Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Parson Buchanan, the folks at Martinizing dry cleaners, volunteers such as Jennifer Gregory and a host of donors sure do. That’s why they are kicking off the 27th Annual Coat Drive for Kids.

Anyone wishing to donate a new or gently used coat for children and teenagers may drop them off at Hollywood Cinema or One-Hour Martinizing on Rives Road, through Nov. 30. You also can call Buchanan at 276-358-1463 to make other arrangements.

Coffee

The Ground Floor is always putting out new and seasonal flavors and items, but this weekend the local coffee shop has announced a unique special: a coffee flight.

A coffee flight is similar to that of a flight of wine or beer, just with coffee. You can now taste four smaller lattes, hot or iced, all at the same time. They will be available this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., so come on out and try some of the new fall flavors.

Pumpkin cookies

This is the Stroller’s favorite pumpkin cookie recipe, though it comes from dearcrissy.com, and it creates a delicious, soft cookie experience.

Cookies:

2 cups butter, softened

2 cups granulated sugar

2 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

1 15-oz can pumpkin

4 cups flour

Icing:

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla

3 or 4 cups powdered sugar

ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat the 2 cups of butter with mixer on medium speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, 1 teaspoon cinnamon and nutmeg and mix. Add eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in pumpkin, then the flour.

Drop dough on tray 2 inches apart and bake for 10-12 minutes. Rest until cool on wire rack.

Heat the 1/2 cup butter and brown sugar on stove until melted. Move to bowl and stir in milk and vanilla. Add powdered sugar until smooth. Spread on cookies add cinnamon on top.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In the 1940s and ‘50s, Helen Shaw introduced primary new and innovative fly-tying techniques that are still used today. During high school, Shaw began tying flies in a local tackle shop in Wisconsin and after graduation worked full-time tying flies and training other people to as well. She even has a published fly fishing book called “Fly-Tying: Materials, Tools, and Techniques” from 1963.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was unique about Helen Shaw’s fly-tying book?