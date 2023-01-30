Stroller: Coffee is good for everything--what more could you need?

TODAY’S WORD is abditory. Example: Jason hid all his family’s important documents and items in an abditory in their basement.

SUNDAY’S WORD was ailurophile. It means a cat lover. Example: After visiting her knew friend Lisa’s house for the first time, Janie deduced that Lisa was an ailurophile after seeing just how many cats she had.

Cup of Joe Origin

Here are the three leading theories on the origins of the term “Cup of Joe.”

Secretary of the Navy in 1913, Josephus Daniels, prohibited alcohol aboard naval vessels leading to more coffee consumption. General Order 99 prohibited alcohol and the strongest drink allowed was coffee. This theory says that the sober sailors weren’t happy with the change so they called it “cup of Joe” out of spite.

A second theory is that it’s a shortened version of two other slang terms for coffee: java and jamoke. Jamoke is a combination word already of java and mocha, but this theory claims that listening to “any teenage girl talk” makes it beliveable that “cup of jamoke” became “cup of Joe.”

A third theory is that coffee is considered “a common man’s drink” and Joe is considered a “common man” name.

These theories come from theroasterie.com.

Coffee tips

For a good cup of coffee, Mary Ellen’s Best of Helpful Hints book says that putting a pinch of salt in with your coffee will remove some of the acidic taste.

Another tip is that for a clearer cup of coffee, always start with cold water, adn once the coffee has percolated, put in eggshells for a clearer coffee.

Use coffee grounds as fertilizer by sprinkling them onto the soil around plants. The grounds contain nutrients that aid in plant growth.

Setting out bowls of used coffee grounds can repel insects and pests because of the caffeine and diterpenes that are toxic to insects.

They can be used to neutralize odors because of the nitrogen content which eliminates sulfur gas from the air when combined with carbon. In other words, they absorb the bad smell.

Coffee grounds can also be used as a natural cleaning scrub to help remove buildup on surfaces that are hard to clean.

You can also compost coffee grounds if you don’t find another use for them.

Today’s chuckle

What’s a feline’s favorite espresso drink? A catpuccino.

What did the ice cream and espresso drink say when they showed up late? I’m sorry, affogato turn on my alarm.

What is a coffee lover’s favorite dance? The jitterbug.

“This coffee has no milk or sugar,” she said, bitterly.

How can you stop hearing tons of java jokes? Use a coffee filter.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A male horse is referred to as a stallion and a female horse is known as a mare. A young male horse is known as a colt and young female horses are known as fillies. Additionally, if a male horse has been castrated he is known as a gelding.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many bones does a horse have?