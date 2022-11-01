Stroller: Come get your free garden plants from the Bulletin

TODAY’S WORD is philanthropic. Example: Many local non-profit organizations secure funding from philanthropic entities.

MONDAY’S WORD was quotidian. It means of or occurring every day or daily. Example: The quotidian visits from all the neighborhood cats to Harry’s front door aligned perfectly with his daughter’s habit of putting out food for them.

Riddles

Answers (in the last column)

1. As fall starts to progress along and nights continue growing colder this tasty food is something that can be eaten off a corn holder.

2. People come and watch, from far away to see, burning brightly, almost catching fire. The colder it is the hotter I’ll be.

Garden plants

Most plants readily reproduce, and fall is the time to clean out the gardens and pass along plants to friends. That’s what Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky and her friends have done, and now many plants are needing new homes. The plants are set up outside the Bulletin office (in a covered area), from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Wednesday. Come by and get some Stella d’Oro day lilies, horehound, lemon balm, irises, burning bush, blue phlox, grape muscari, hellebores (Lenten Rose) and many more. These plants are going dormant now and will have time to get their roots established over the winter to perform well for you in the spring.

So many plants were given away yesterday that Kozelsky is going to spend this morning digging up more plants before heading to the office. There are plants there already but to be on the safe side, for a larger selection and to have her there to explain what everything is and how to care for it, aim for arriving at 10 a.m. or later to give her time to dig up more before going into town (and she has to leave at 2:30 p.m. for an appointment, so if you want the explanations, arrive before then, though you are welcome to take plants after she’s gone).

New books

Blue Ridge Regional Library Cataloger Melissa Chapman today will be processing new books for the library’s branches. On Thursday, the first person in line at each branch will be able to check out the following books:

“Racing the Light: an Elvis Cole and Joe Pike Novel” by Robert Crais

“Triple Cross: an Alex Cross Thriller” by James Patterson

“Going Rogue: a Stephanie Plum Novel” by Janet Evanovich

“The Healing Garden: Cultivating & Handcrafting Herbal Remedies” by Juliet Blankespoor

Riddle answers

1. Corn

2. Fall leaves changing colors

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Though remnants of stickers have been discovered dating back to ancient Egypt, the first modern sticker as we know it today was invented in 1839 by Rowland Hill when he invented an adhesive paper that was used for the first postage stamp.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the first non-royal person featured on a United Kingdom stamp?