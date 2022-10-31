Stroller: Community youth group is starting in Axton area

TODAY’S WORD is quotidian. Example: The quotidian visits from all the neighborhood cats to Harry’s front door aligned perfectly with his daughter’s habit of putting out food for them.

SUNDAY’S WORD was emollient. It means having the quality of softening or soothing the skin. The lotion that Sarah was teaching her class at the local community center to make has a combination of ingredients to make the soap emollient.

Youth group

Do you have memories of fellowship and support from being a part of a youth group when you were growing up? Regular socializing in a church-hosted atmosphere used to be a normal and important part of the teen years, but in today’s society, so many churches have such a low number of kids that it’s often not possible for a church to have a youth group.

That’s the case for several churches in Axton and Leatherwood, so now a community youth group for kids in seventh through 12th grades is starting. The kids will be able to pick its permanent name, and until they do, it’s being called the Leatherwood-Axton Community Youth Group.

The Leatherwood-Axton Community Youth Group will have its first gathering Friday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road. Drop your kids off hungry, because there will be supper and snacks. They’ll play games (starting with Scattegories, a nice ice-breaker which gets even strangers laughing together). There will be plenty of other games too, and kids are welcome to bring their favorites.

Any church in that area which would like to host the next gathering in December is welcome to do so, and if none step up, Mt. Vernon will host it again.

For more information, email leatherwoodaxtonyouthgroup@yahoo.com, visit Leatherwood-Axton Youth Group on Facebook or call 276-734-0588.

Today’s Chuckle

How do ghosts search the internet? They use ghoul-gle.

Why did the Headless Horseman get a job? He was trying to get ahead in life.

Knock-knock. Who’s there? Phillip. Phillip who? Phillip my hollow plastic pumpkin with candy, please!

Knowk-knock. Who’s there? Witch. Witch who? Witch one of you will give me the candy?

Knock-knock. Who’s there? Howl. How who? Howl you know unless you open the door!

How can you tell when a vampire has been in a bakery? All the jelly has been sucked out of the donuts.

Where is the best place to party on Halloween? The g-RAVE-yard.

And who’s the best dancer at that party? The boogieman.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Around 600 million pounds of candy is sold each year in the United States for Halloween, and 90 million pounds of that candy is chocolate that is sold just during the week before Halloween. Americans spend approximately $2.5 billion on Halloween candy each year.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the first sticker invented?