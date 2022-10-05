Stroller: Compete in trivia all around after a quick laugh

TODAY’S WORD is concomitant. Example: Raul looked at his ever-growing eye bags as just a concomitant of working as an emergency room nurse.

TUESDAY’S WORD was expurgate. It means to remove matter thought to be objectionable or unsuitable from (a text or account). Example: The novel that Miguel had written was heavily expurgated by the publishing company before it was officially published.

Trivia

If you love to challenge your brain through trivia nights, there are various different trivia events weekly at different locations in the area. All of these locations offer beer and Roosky’s and Wild Magnolia offer food.

Mountain Valley Brewing holds trivia night each Monday at 7 p.m. The host varies from week to week, including Callie Hietala, Herb Atwell and special guest speakers as well. The brewery is located at 4220 Mountain Valley Road in Axton.

Scuffle Hill Brewing Company holds trivia nights of varying themes on Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Two of the most recent themes included music and SpongeBob. The brewery is located at 2620 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville.

Roosky’s Bar & Grill holds trivia night on select Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. This week’s host will be Duncan Monroe; previous hosts include Danny Turner, Hietala and Jeff Adam. The location is 54 West Church St. in Martinsville.

Wild Magnolia holds trivia night on select Tuesdays from 7:30-10 p.m. with a variety of different hosts.

Today’s chuckle

My friend is an EMT and she’s amazing on trivia night. She’s usually the first responder.

A pub near my house has a calculus night. However, they don’t want their patrons to drink and derive.

Sierra got a trivia question about carbonated beverages, but she knows nothing about them. Needless to say, Sierra Mist that question.

What is it called when you see colors in the air that aren’t really there? A pigment of your imagination.

First Friday

Join the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society and the Rotary Clubs of Martinsville and Henry County for this week’s First Friday from 5-9 p.m. There will be a performance by Tate Tuck who performs a mix of country, rock, bluegrass, folk, blues, rhythm and blues, pop and hip-hop. The performance starts at 6 p.m.

There will be beer from Scuffle Hill Brewing Company and food from Hugo’s Restaurant & Sports Bar. Admission is free and attendees are invited to bring a blanket or chair for an evening of fun and entertainment.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Jane Austen, though she wrote many popular love stories, was never actually married. She is said to have had two loves in her life and even to have once accepted a proposal, but her niece later wrote that she called off the engagement shortly after accepting it, calling him “plain in person.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many of Jane Austen’s novels were published before her death in 1817?